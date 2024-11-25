Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 47, 2024

Truecaller AB

Nov 25, 2024, 03:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During 18 November 2024 and 22 November 2024 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 90,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.03% of outstanding capital, as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. Since the start of the programme, in the end of May, approximately 3.9 million B-shares has been repurchased which corresponds to 1.11% of the outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 28 May 2024. The share buyback programme will run between 28 May up until the 2025 AGM which will be held in May 2025, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2024 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2025. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

18 November 2024

25 000

44.80

1 119 999

19 November 2024

10 000

45.15

451 500

20 November 2024

25 000

46.32

1 157 968

21 November 2024

25 000

45.90

1 147 619

122 November 2024

5 000

46.00

230 000

Total accumulated over
week 47/2024

90 000

45.63

4 107 086

Total accumulated
during the buyback
program

3 930 332

36.31

142 695 143

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 3,930,832 B shares and 6,100,000 C-shares as of 22 November 2024, which corresponds to 2.84% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,040,414 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 343,010,082.

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 420 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

