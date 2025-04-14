Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 15, 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 7 April 2025 and 11 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 587,267 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                               

                                   

7 April 2025

 

113,949

 

235.9285

 

26,883,816.65

 

                                   

8 April 2025

 

115,000

 

238.0710

 

27,378,165.00

 

                                   

9 April 2025

 

128,318

 

229.8700

 

29,496,458.66

 

                                   

10 April 2025

 

115,000

 

255.5252

 

29,385,398.00

 

                                   

11 April 2025

 

115,000

 

246.8842

 

28,391,683.00

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 15

 

587,267

 

241.0071

 

141,535,521.31

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

2,631,229

 

296.7201

 

780,738,560.02

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 11 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

Number of issued shares2

 

1,241,510,911

 

496,056

 

1,242,006,967

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

 

62,555,420

 

-

 

62,555,420

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,178,955,491

 

496,056

 

1,179,451,547

 

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

