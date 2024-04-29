Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23 April 2024 and 26 April 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 398,534 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455)

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 23 April 2024 100,000 295.9264 29,592,640.00 24 April 2024 98,534 297.3100 29,295,143.54 25 April 2024 100,000 289.3646 28,936,460.00 26 April 2024 100,000 298.6324 29,863,240.00 Total accumulated over week 17/2024 398,534 295.3010 117,687,483.54 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 398,534 295.3010 117,687,483.54

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 April 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,245,048,412 881,555 1,245,929,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 60,873,363 - 60,873,363 Number of outstanding shares 1,184,175,049 881,555 1,185,056,604

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17--2024,c3970207

The following files are available for download: