Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2024

EQT

Apr 29, 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23 April 2024 and 26 April 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 398,534 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455)

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):     

23 April 2024

100,000

295.9264

29,592,640.00

24 April 2024

98,534

297.3100

29,295,143.54

25 April 2024

100,000

289.3646

28,936,460.00

26 April 2024

100,000

298.6324

29,863,240.00

Total accumulated over week 17/2024 

398,534

295.3010

117,687,483.54

Total accumulated during the repurchase program 

398,534

295.3010

117,687,483.54

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 April 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total                                

Number of issued shares

1,245,048,412

881,555

1,245,929,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

60,873,363

-

60,873,363

Number of outstanding shares

1,184,175,049

881,555

1,185,056,604

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15 
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

