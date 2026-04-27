Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2026

Between 20 April 2026 and 24 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 319,370 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 20 April 2026 63,534 321.0839 20,399,744.50 21 April 2026 64,000 324.0894 20,741,721.60 22 April 2026 64,000 324.8089 20,787,769.60 23 April 2026 63,941 319.9779 20,459,706.90 24 April 2026 63,895 313.6650 20,041,625.18 Total accumulated

over week 17 319,370 320.7270 102,430,567.78 Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program 2,430,608 290.9954 707,295,745.54

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT

AB2 64,630,643 64,630,643 Number of outstanding shares 1,170,477,313 1,170,477,313

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17--2026,c4340655

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