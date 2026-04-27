Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2026

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EQT

Apr 27, 2026, 19:52 ET

Between 20 April 2026 and 24 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 319,370 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated 
transaction value
(SEK):

20 April 2026

63,534

321.0839

20,399,744.50

21 April 2026

64,000

324.0894

20,741,721.60

22 April 2026

64,000

324.8089

20,787,769.60

23 April 2026

63,941

319.9779

20,459,706.90

24 April 2026

63,895

313.6650

20,041,625.18

Total accumulated
over week 17

319,370

320.7270

102,430,567.78

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

2,430,608

290.9954

707,295,745.54

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT
AB2 

64,630,643

64,630,643

Number of outstanding shares

1,170,477,313

1,170,477,313

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17--2026,c4340655

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