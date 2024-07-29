Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 29 and 30, 2024

News provided by

EQT

Jul 29, 2024, 12:08 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 19 July 2024 and 26 July 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 468,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). 

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

19-Jul-24

76,000

324.6171

24,670,899.60

22-Jul-24

77,000

329.6904

25,386,160.80

23-Jul-24

78,000

336.4989

26,246,914.20

24-Jul-24

80,000

334.037

26,722,960.00

25-Jul-24

78,000

325.3038

25,373,696.40

26-Jul-24

79,000

330.5333

26,112,130.70

Total accumulated over week 29 and 30

468,000

330.1555

154,512,761.70

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

468,000

330.1555

154,512,761.70

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 July 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares

1,241,125,412

881,555

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

59,144,207

-

59,144,207

Number of outstanding shares

1,181,981,205

881,555

1,182,862,760

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-29-and-30--2024,c4019278

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4019278/2928420.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release w29 and w30

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4019278/b9394776124063b9.pdf

EQT - Transactions w29 and 30

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-stockholm,c3321856

EQT Stockholm

Also from this source

EQT to sell its stake in fiber-to-the-home network Fiberklaar

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V fund ("EQT") has signed an agreement to sell its majority stake in Fiberklaar (the...

EQT AB (publ) Half-year Report 2024

Well positioned as markets improve "In the first half of 2024, EQT successfully closed several fundraisings, despite a challenging environment. We...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Overseas Real Estate (non-US)

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics