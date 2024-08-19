Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 August 2024 and 16 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 371,231 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 12 August 2024 78,000 317.4835 24,763,713.00 13 August 2024 77,000 319.7414 24,620,087.80 14 August 2024 75,000 319.0802 23,931,015.00 15 August 2024 68,242 321.3975 21,932,808.20 16 August 2024 72,989 329.4903 24,049,167.51 Total accumulated over week 33 371,231 321.3546 119,296,791.50 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,610,746 325.1319 523,704,897.21



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,241,125,412 881,555 1,242,006,697 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 60,286,953 - 60,286,953 Number of outstanding shares 1,180,838,459 881,555 1,181,720,014

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

