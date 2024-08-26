Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 34, 2024. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 19 August 2024 and 23 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 389,254 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 2,000,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 655,619,587.41, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which ran between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 19 August 2024 76,607 335.6943 25,716,533.24 20 August 2024 74,836 338.4472 25,328,034.66 21 August 2024 77,894 336.5894 26,218,294.72 22 August 2024 85,000 341.7186 29,046,081.00 23 August 2024 74,917 341.7882 25,605,746.58 Total accumulated over week 34 389,254 338.8910 131,914,690.20 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 2,000,000 327.8098 655,619,587.41



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 23 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,241,125,412 881,555 1,242,006,697 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 60,676,207 - 60,676,207 Number of outstanding shares 1,180,449,205 881,555 1,181,330,760

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

