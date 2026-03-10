Requiem Creative's client portfolio includes major global entertainment leaders. Post this

Over the past year, Requiem Creative has onboarded nearly 80 professionals, expanding its capabilities across entertainment AV, theatrical trailers, television, social campaigns, music composition, and the launch of new gaming and in-house music departments. The agency's growth marks a significant milestone in Ramsey Theory Group's diversification strategy, extending its reach within the digital economy into global media and entertainment marketing sectors.

Requiem Creative's client portfolio includes major global entertainment leaders such as Amazon, Apple, Hulu, Lionsgate, Neon, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Disney, Warner Bros., and 20th Century Studios, among others. The agency has contributed to high-profile campaigns and trailer work for properties including F1, Stranger Things, Superman, One Piece, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Avatar, Wicked, Squid Game, and Jurassic World, reflecting its continued presence across theatrical, streaming, and franchise-driven markets.

"This is about strengthening creative institutions with the right infrastructure," said Ramsey Theory Group's CEO Dan Herbatschek. "Great storytelling requires imagination, discipline, and operational support. Our role at Ramsey Theory Group is to provide capital stability, strategic oversight, and technological leverage that allow creative teams to scale while preserving their identity."

Technology as Leverage — Not Replacement

Ramsey Theory Group has spent years building enterprise technology platforms, user experiences, and scalable systems across its broader portfolio. With a deep bench of engineers and UX designers, the firm brings disciplined infrastructure support to creative organizations navigating an evolving digital landscape.

As emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools, influence production workflows across industries, Herbatschek emphasized that Ramsey's philosophy prioritizes empowerment.

"Technology should expand creative capacity," Herbatschek said. "It should equip editors, producers, and creative directors with better tools — not replace their judgment. The goal is augmentation, not substitution."

Requiem Creative brings together experienced editors, producers, creative directors, composers, and industry veteran managers whose combined expertise drives campaigns across theatrical, streaming, television, and digital platforms.

According to Herbatschek, the strength of Requiem lies not only in its growth, but in the caliber of its creative leadership.

"The foundation of any creative organization is its people," he said. "Our commitment is to support and attract exceptional talent — editors, producers, strategists, composers, and creative leaders — and to provide them with the stability and infrastructure to do their best work."

About Dan Herbatschek

Dan Herbatschek is a mathematician and technology entrepreneur and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ramsey Theory Group. His work spans enterprise infrastructure development, portfolio strategy, and the structured integration of technology across creative and technology-driven industries.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Ramsey Theory Group is a privately held technology holding and innovation firm headquartered in New York with operations in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, France. Led by CEO Dan Herbatschek, it develops enterprise technology systems and supports a diversified portfolio of companies, including Requiem Creative and other infrastructure-focused platforms. The firm focuses on long-term capital deployment, operational resilience, and disciplined growth across digital and creative markets.

