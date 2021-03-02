RESA Power Announces Opening of a New Service Location in Wisconsin

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, is pleased to announce the opening of a new service location in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

CEO, Monte Roach said, "RESA Power's new Wisconsin service location represents another milestone in RESA's continuing growth story. RESA Wisconsin plugs a gap between our Michigan and Minnesota locations, allowing us to provide local service to customers across the entire upper Midwest. Being located in Green Bay will allow us to provide emergency response in Wisconsin, the upper peninsula of Michigan, and northern Illinois service markets."

The RESA Power Wisconsin office will be led by Kevin Carr, who has over two decades of experience in the high voltage electrical industry as a field service technician, substation engineer and owner of a high voltage testing & maintenance company. In his most recent role, Kevin was Director of Field Service for a large power transformer manufacturer.

The Wisconsin office will offer NETA certified acceptance testing, preventative maintenance & repairs of power transformer and switchgear as well as breaker testing. The new service facility also provides customers with relay and battery testing, infrared scanning and oil sampling services.

"Being an essential service provider, we are excited to expand our capabilities into Wisconsin to more effectively provide our customers with local electrical testing services and power engineering expertise," stated Kevin Carr, Wisconsin General Manager.

The RESA Power Wisconsin service office is located at 3190 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304.

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The Technicians and Engineers at RESA are experts in Testing and Servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit http://www.resapower.com

Media contact:

Julia Baranava

Marketing Manager

832.561.7762

[email protected]

SOURCE RESA Power