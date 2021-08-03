RESA Power Expands its Electrical Testing Capabilities in the Midwest Region

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of EPIC Energy Solutions, LLC.

Based in Cleveland, OH, EPIC Energy Solutions (EPIC) has been providing electrical testing services for over a decade in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. EPIC specializes in offering preventative maintenance, turnkey operations including power equipment supply and installation, and acceptance testing.

EPIC Energy Solutions, a RESA Power company

Mark Angus, Chief Growth Officer at RESA Power, commented on the acquisition, "We have been following Garth and his team at EPIC for a long time, and been very impressed with their dedication and commitment to their customers. EPIC Energy Solutions fits nicely into our operational footprint and overlaps very well with our existing service locations in Michigan, New York, and Kentucky. As a result, both RESA's and EPIC's customers will enjoy the benefits of our enhanced combined capabilities."

Garth Paul, CEO and Owner of EPIC Energy Solutions added, "I'm very proud of the hard work and commitment from our team at EPIC over the last decade. We are fortunate to have earned the trust and loyalty of our customers, many of whom have been with us since we started. I'm now very excited about the opportunity to team up with RESA and offer our customers a significantly expanded portfolio of engineered products and NETA testing services."

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit https://www.resapower.com

