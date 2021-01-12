RESA Power Expands U.S. Footprint and Strengthens Transformer Services Capabilities With the Acquisition of Western Utilities Transformer Service, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Western Utilities Transformer Service, Inc.

Based in Visalia, CA, Western Utilities Transformer Service provides testing, assembly, repair, rewinding and oil processing services for utility substation and industrial transformers in the western region of the USA.

RESA Power

Monte Roach, CEO of RESA Power, commented on the acquisition, "We are delighted to welcome the Western Utilities Transformer Service team into the RESA Power family. Their unparalleled reputation for testing, assembly, repair and rewinding of transformers will significantly enhance our existing transformer services capabilities. RESA is now well positioned to offer our customers a one-stop shop for all their transformer servicing requirements nationally."

Sean Broderick, COO of Western Utilities Transformer Service, Inc. added, "Our team is excited about the opportunity to offer our customers additional transformer and electrical testing services, including NETA certified testing, while introducing new capabilities into RESA Power's existing customer base. As a result, we will be well positioned to meet the increased demand of our customers, as we focus on providing the best value in transformer services throughout our region."

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit https://www.resapower.com http://blueseacapital.com/

