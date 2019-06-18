RESA Power Grows Transformer Services Potential

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced an expansion of its transformer services capabilities with the addition of several new oil processing rigs and service locations. With this expansion, RESA Power now has one of the largest and most diverse ranges of transformer oil processing capabilities in the country.

Headquartered in Houston, TX with capabilities spread across the entire country, RESA Power's Transformer Services division is well equipped to handle all sizes of oil filled transformers, from large substation to small pad mount type transformers. The expansion has led to a new presence in the Southeast with crews in Raleigh Durham, NC; Tampa, FL; Central Kentucky and Decatur, AL. In the west, RESA Power Transformer Services now includes the Bakersfield and Sacramento, CA areas.

Donnie Rackley, General Manager of RESA Power Transformer Services commented on the recent expansion, "We are excited to expand our fleet of oil processing rigs, which gives us the capability to be more responsive to our customer needs across the country. Coupled with our other capabilities, including our own oil sample testing laboratory in Sacramento, California, we are well positioned to offer our customers a one-stop shop for all their Transformer servicing requirements."

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power is the market leader in life extension solutions for power distribution equipment. RESA is comprised of business units across the United States and Canada specializing in various niche power distribution & circuit protection markets such as obsolete & hard-to-find inventory, fast turnaround on current model equipment, engineering services and testing & maintenance. RESA has 16 primary distribution facilities and service centers across the U.S. and Canada, accommodating one of the largest inventories of power distribution and control equipment in North America. RESA employs field sales engineers serving every major US metropolitan area through our network of business units.

