RESA Power Significantly Expands Its Medium Voltage Power System Supply and Engineering Capability with the Acquisition of Prime Engineering Ltd.

RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Prime Engineering Ltd. ("Prime").

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Prime is a full-service electrical design, engineering, supply, and services business that has specialized in medium voltage electrical power and control systems, as well as providing electrical field services, since 2010.

Prime Engineering Ltd. has joined RESA Power

With the Prime acquisition, RESA Power significantly enhances its engineering capability and adds expertise in the supply of medium voltage power systems in Canada and the USA, increasing its ability to meet the needs of their customers' most demanding and challenging requirements.

Mark Angus, Chief Growth Officer at RESA Power, commented on the acquisition, "The acquisition of Prime Engineering significantly bolsters our ability to design, engineer, and supply medium voltage equipment, and this will have a positive impact not just in Canada but across RESA's entire business in North America. The Prime Engineering team has a proven record for providing innovative engineered solutions that have enabled them to build an unparalleled reputation across their loyal customer base for almost fifteen years."

Eric Sleigh, co-owner, and General Manager of Prime Engineering, stated, "Along with my fellow co-owners, we are excited to partner with RESA Power. They are a nationally scaled provider of electrical power solutions in Canada and the USA, and we feel this partnership will allow us to expand more quickly into new geographic markets across North America." Co-owner and Director of Operations, Chris Duggan added, "Just like RESA, Prime was founded on a culture of problem-solving, strong customer relations, and an unbridled enthusiasm for supplying innovative electrical power solutions engineered for specific customer requirements. We look forward to strengthening this commitment with the backing and resources available at RESA Power."

This is the seventh acquisition that RESA Power has completed in 2024, and the twelfth since the beginning of 2022, when it joined Investcorp.

In accordance with RESA Power's commitment to recognizing the hard work and expertise of its newly acquired employees, the company offers immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This unique benefit in the electrical power industry is designed to demonstrate RESA Power's appreciation for its employees and to align with the company's "One RESA" philosophy, which emphasizes collaboration and teamwork. By providing all employees with a stake in the company's success, RESA Power is fostering a culture of shared ownership and enabling its employees to contribute to the long-term growth and success of the business.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

