RESAAS Expands AI-Driven Capabilities to Accelerate Growth of Commercial Data Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced accelerated growth of the Company's Commercial Data Exchange platform (CODE), fueled by the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI capabilities within RESAAS CODE are fueling growth across new customer types and into new national markets. This innovation follows RESAAS's commitment to delivering accessible data solutions to drive advancements within the Commercial Real Estate Industry, in particular for the Research, Market Intelligence and Data Operations departments of Commercial Brokerages.

"RESAAS brings innovation to the commercial real estate sector, empowering our customers with real-time market visibility, scalable growth, and data-driven expansion across multiple asset classes and national markets," said Tom Rossiter, RESAAS CEO. "With recent enhancements, new customers will be able to join CODE through a self-serve onboarding process."

As demand from existing customers grows, RESAAS is committed to expanding the number of asset classes that CODE supports. With the "office" asset class already live and in use, secondary and tertiary asset classes are being integrated already. These additions will further position RESAAS CODE as a comprehensive data exchange platform across a growing number of commercial real estate categories.

RESAAS CODE securely receives, organizes, transforms and shares Data with Brokerage customers. Brokerage and Institutional Landlord customers subscribe on an annual basis to access RESAAS CODE, generating monthly recurring revenue.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

