resbiotic® Expands Nationwide Retail Footprint with Metabolic Support System Launch at Walgreens and Walmart

Science-backed microbiome supplements resM™ and resG prebeet® debut on shelves nationwide,

bringing Gut-X Axis innovation to millions of consumers

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- resbiotic® (res), a leading physician-developed microbiome health company, today announced its nationwide retail expansion with launches at Walgreens and Walmart, bringing its innovative Metabolic Support System — resM™ Support Postbiotic and resG prebeet® ENERGY Prebiotic — to store shelves across the United States. The launch represents a major expansion of resbiotic's distribution, upgrading from 1,200 retail doors to nearly 4,200 nationwide, including 3,000 Walgreens locations and 1,200 Walmart stores.

Source: Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc.

As resbiotic's next large-scale retail rollout, the launch reflects the company's mission to make physician-formulated, microbiome-focused supplements more accessible to consumers seeking science-driven solutions for metabolic, gut, and whole-body health.

Beginning this spring, Walgreens and Walmart stores nationwide will introduce resbiotic's two-step Metabolic Support System, designed to support the gut-metabolic axis. Walgreens and Walmart will offer resM™ Postbiotic and resG prebeet® ENERGY Prebiotic.

The system is designed to work in two complementary steps:

Step 1: resM™ – a postbiotic formulated to support metabolic pathways linked to the gut, resM™ supports healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range, supports appetite signaling, and promotes healthy metabolic balance. These targeted postbiotic compounds work at the microbiome level to support metabolic hormone signaling, including pathways involved in appetite regulation and overall metabolic health.



Step 2: resG prebeet® – a prebiotic-powered formula designed to complement resM and further support metabolic and digestive health. It contains resistant potato starch and beetroot to nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support sustained energy through microbiome support. As prebiotics ferment in the gut, they produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), important microbial compounds that help support gut hormone signaling and metabolic pathways linked to healthy metabolic function.

Together, resM and resG leverage resbiotic's proprietary Gut-X Axis science, which focuses on the microbiome's influence on interconnected body systems, including metabolism and digestion. As interest in metabolic health continues to grow, national pharmacies provide an important platform to offer complementary microbiome-focused support for individuals seeking foundational metabolic and digestive wellness.

"Expanding into Walgreens and Walmart marks an important milestone as we continue positioning resbiotic® as a leading, science-backed supplement brand focused on supporting multiple body systems through the gut," said Dr. C. Vivek Lal, founder of resbiotic®. "We're honored to have our products on the shelves of trusted retailers like Walgreens and Walmart, and this expansion is a big step forward in our mission to bring innovative health solutions to consumers nationwide. As we look to the future, we remain focused on expanding access to science-backed products that support better health through the gut."

With increasing consumer interest in metabolic health and natural gut-metabolic support, resbiotic's retail expansion arrives at a pivotal moment for the supplement industry. The company's physician-formulated solutions combine prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive botanicals to support multiple body systems through the microbiome.

For more information on resbiotic®, visit https://resbiotic.com/ and follow us on Instagram (@resbiotic), Facebook (resbiotic), and TikTok (@resbiotic).

About resbiotic® Nutrition, Inc.

Founded by physician-scientist-entrepreneur Dr. C. Vivek Lal, resbiotic® is bringing physician-formulated dietary supplements to global consumers, harnessing the power of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive botanicals to conquer chronic everyday struggles and promote proactive wellness. Emerging from the halls of academia, the company is built on a foundation of scientific integrity and translational research, with a leadership team that unites world-class scientists and proven industry operators to deliver evidence-based innovations in consumer health. Its flagship microbiome formulas are developed with rigorous scientific research and product-level clinical testing to provide health benefits across various body systems via the Gut-X Axis.

SOURCE Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc.