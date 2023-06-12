"ResBiotic Publishes Promising Safety and Efficacy Findings from Clinical Trial Study of resB® Lung Support Supplement"

News provided by

ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc.

12 Jun, 2023, 19:30 ET

A Critical Step in the Wellness Company's Scientific Roadmap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResBiotic Nutrition Inc (ResBiotic) announced today that its latest peer-reviewed clinical trial featuring resB® Lung Support has been published in Frontiers in Nutrition. The study, titled "Clinical Trial of a Probiotic and Herbal Supplement for Lung Health," yielded significant results, including improvements in lung functions and in quality of life scores in participants. Overall, most participants were highly likely to recommend resB®. resB® Lung Support, as a product target anyone concerned about their respiratory or lung health. In addition, users of resB® see significant gut health and immune benefits similar to other high potency probiotics.

According to physician founder Dr. Vivek Lal, MD, FAAP, "This is a critical step in our scientific roadmap where ResBiotic is trying to disrupt the wellness industry with truly science-backed and efficacious solutions." Adding, "Each ingredient in resB® Lung Support has been validated and tested for efficacy in several studies, and we are launching similar science backed products to our portfolio this year".

The company, which closed on a recent pre-Series round of funding in April 2023, has expanded its leadership team to propel continued growth. Josh Meah, founder of New York based media and growth firm JM&Co has joined ResBiotic as Chief Marketing Officer. Sam Presicci, MCN, RD, LD will oversee marketing operations. Noah Voreades, Managing Director of GenBiome Consulting, will leverage his microbiome and commercialization expertise in a business strategy advisory role. Sean Moloney, CEO, Journal of Clinical Psychiatry and former Marketing Innovations Director for Pfizer will help in organization's tactical strategy. With extensive experience in pediatrics and pulmonology, Dr. Federico Isaac Hernandez Rocha, a renowned pulmonary physician will join the team as the company's first Latin American advisor.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About ResBiotic

ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc. is a science backed wellness company pioneering clinically validated supplements for lung, gut and immune health. Founded by physician scientists, the company is the culmination of decades of research at the intersection of health and microbiome science. ResBiotic's first product, resB® Lung Support, targets the gut-lung axis with a combination of clinically studied probiotic strains and bioactive botanicals. Dr. Lal, the founder of ResBiotic is the Director of Clinical Innovation at Marnix Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation at University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL. To learn more visit www.resbiotic.com.

SOURCE ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc.

