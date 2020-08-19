Rescale Accelerates Enterprise HPC with Two Key Executive Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale Inc., the leader in enterprise big compute, today announced the appointment of two new senior executives, underscoring the company's commitment to accelerate global science and engineering breakthroughs through high performance computing.

Terry Denzer, a 25-year sales leadership veteran, joins Rescale as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead Rescale's field operations and oversee all sales, customer experience and strategic partnership initiatives. Gerhard Esterhuizen, a well-respected engineering trailblazer, joins the company as Vice President of Engineering, where he will be responsible for building out the company's breakthrough HPC platform technologies.

Denzer has a strong background in sales and sales management with well-known technology giants like IBM and VMware. He joins Rescale from Talend, a data integration software vendor, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Americas. Under Denzer's leadership at Talend, the Americas theater achieved record growth, revenue attainment, and customer renewals, with revenue growing from $40 million to nearly $250 million. Denzer has a history of growing disruptive companies, including time spent in sales leadership positions at PTC and Ascential Software, which was acquired by IBM.

"Rescale's approach to meeting the high performance computing needs of the market via a flexible, cloud-based managed service is unique in the industry," said Denzer. "As companies look to differentiate themselves by improving their design through manufacturing efficiency, they can turn to Rescale to deliver HPC that is tailored for each specific workload. I look forward to helping Rescale further accelerate its global growth and the success of its customers."

Esterhuizen comes with over 20 years of engineering leadership experience. In his most recent role, as Senior Director of Engineering at Segment, he led the product engineering effort responsible for delivering numerous innovative product launches and was instrumental in establishing a successful strategic accounts program serving enterprise customers. Prior to that, Esterhuizen worked at Cloudflare as their first Engineering Manager, where he built out engineering teams that delivered innovations on the core product and infrastructure, as well as launched new revenue-generating products from scratch. He started his career in South Africa, focusing on large-scale distributed systems in technology startups and the enterprise.

Esterhuizen's deep engineering and management background, experience growing and scaling technical teams, and significant technical expertise will be valuable as Rescale rolls out platform AI that optimizes workloads on multi-cloud infrastructures.

"I am thrilled to join Rescale during this pivotal growth period for HPC," Esterhuizen said. "These technologies are already adding enormous value for enterprises that are looking to increase innovation while maintaining the utmost security, transparency, and control. Rescale attracted me because they've removed traditional challenges in HPC, and it's exciting to be a part of writing that next chapter."

Under Denzer and Esterhuizen's leadership, Rescale will build on current cloud momentum and continue to announce product breakthroughs that will further enable the world of applied science and engineering and usher in a forecasted substantial growth rate for HPC.

"Terry and Gerhard are outstanding leaders and I'm thrilled to welcome them to Rescale," said Joris Poort, CEO, Rescale. "Their expertise, leadership, and drive make them strong additions to our leadership team and we are excited to have them on board."

About Rescale Inc.

Rescale is the leader in enterprise big compute in the cloud. Rescale empowers the world's transformative executives, IT leaders, engineers, and scientists to securely manage product innovation to be first to market. Rescale's hybrid and multi-cloud platform, built on the most powerful high-performance computing infrastructure, seamlessly matches software applications with the best cloud or on-premise architecture to run complex data processing and simulations. For more information on Rescale, visit www.rescale.com.

