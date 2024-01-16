Rescale and Neural Concept Revolutionize AI Physics and Generative AI Design for Sustainable Innovation

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the urgency to address global sustainability challenges at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rescale has announced its partnership with Neural Concept , leaders in 3D deep learning technology for engineering, to place AI-based engineering intelligence at the center of the product development process. Powered by Rescale's leading cloud platform for accelerated computing, Neural Concept Shape provides automotive and aerospace OEMs with access to AI technologies capable of designing automatically and in real time new 3D product designs, accelerating the delivery of new innovative and more optimized, sustainable, and efficient products to market.

By leveraging Rescale's unparalleled computing power, scalability, and AI-based performance optimization, designers and engineers can scale their AI-based model training with the flexibility of Rescale's fully-integrated cloud platform – dramatically accelerating innovation, expediting development and manufacturing cycles, and augmenting product performance. Engineers and researchers are empowered to design and optimize products and processes for reduced material usage, energy consumption, and waste generation. This is crucial for achieving sustainability goals across sectors, from manufacturing to transportation.

Designers and engineers across aerospace and automotive industries are reducing product development times by up to 75%, accelerating product virtual simulations by 10x, and improving product characteristics including efficiency, safety, speed, and aerodynamics by up to 30%.

This partnership dives deeper than mere computational muscle. It leverages the nascent field of AI-based engineering, where physics simulations are infused with the power of machine learning, and CAD generation is boosted by generative AI. This enables generative design, a technique where AI creates and iterates on countless prototypes within virtual simulations, seeking the most efficient design for specific criteria. AI-based engineering can empower industries to craft lighter, more efficient products in both their construction and operation, using less material and energy - paving the way for a future where innovation and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

"As the world transitions towards renewable energy sources to power the next generation of transportation, we need a fundamentally new approach to engineering and design. With the global environmental challenges we all face, we can't afford to wait years - or even decades - for more sustainable solutions," said Pierre Baqué, CEO and co-founder of Neural Concept. "Our partnership with Rescale enables a new era of engineering intelligence where deep learning technology is placed at the center of the product development process - dramatically accelerating innovation, expediting development and manufacturing cycles, and reducing overall engineering costs."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the commitment for a sustainable computing supply chain, integrating a spectrum of sustainable computing architectures that lower the energy footprint for complex and compute intensive R&D.

"Neural Concept is a trailblazer in AI-based engineering, and Rescale is proud to deliver the full-stack accelerated computing infrastructure needed to fuel these groundbreaking generative design and AI-based R&D and deep learning applications," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "We are also committed to providing access to the most performant, efficient, and sustainable computing resources. Solving the greatest science and engineering problems of our time requires tremendous computing power. Through democratizing access to the most performant and efficient computing resources, we can empower a new generation of innovators to tackle the world's most pressing challenges and confidently accelerate innovation while balancing sustainability objectives."

The partnership between Rescale and Neural Concept represents a pivotal moment in the quest for a more sustainable and efficient tomorrow. By combining Neural Concept's 3D deep learning capability with the horsepower of Rescale's accelerated computing, the collaboration empowers aerospace and automotive industries across the globe to unlock the potential of AI physics for generative design – A stepping stone toward a future where organizations can leverage real-time simulation and interactive design optimization that ultimately makes new transport more sustainable, safer, and efficient.

About Neural Concept

The trends toward sustainability and the regulations that accompany them mean that engineering companies must develop products at unprecedented speeds. The current approach to product design and development is not suited to these challenges.

Neural Concept solves this. By making 3D deep learning the central paradigm of the design process, AI can translate high-level functional requirements into actual optimized designs much more rapidly than was ever possible before.

Neural Concept's flagship product, Neural Concept Shape (NCS), exploits the computational power of deep learning to assist world class engineering teams design next generation products at record speeds. Backed by world renowned investors such as Alven, Neural Concept works with 40% of the largest European and Asian OEMs and 25% of the top 100 tier-1 suppliers to deliver transformative results.

For more information, visit https://www.neuralconcept.com

About Rescale

Rescale 's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world's largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn.

