Rescued Pets Movement's Fur Ball Gala 2019 To Honor Julie And Brook Brookshire

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement Inc., the largest homeless animal rehabilitation and transport nonprofit in the United States, today announced its Fur Ball Gala 2019 that will honor Julie and Brook Brookshire with the inaugural Leslie L. Alexander Lifesaving Award. The gala will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Houston House of Blues. This date is significant, as RPM celebrates saving over 38,000 homeless animals since September 2013. Tickets are available today at https://rescuedpetsmovement.org/events/. Individual tickets are $250, and table sponsorships start at $3,000.

The theme for RPM's Fur Ball 2019 is "It Takes a Village," which will serve as a celebration of the RPM's important mission to provide every homeless animal exceptional care and transportation to a forever, loving home. All money raised through RPM's Fur Ball 2019 will go directly to RPM to help rescue, heal, and transport thousands of animals to forever homes in communities that have a demand for adoptable pets.

Laura Hanley Carlock, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "RPM is thrilled to host its 2nd Annual Fur Ball to help further our mission to save thousands of death-row dogs and cats. We hope you will join us as a Fur Ball attendee, sponsor, or donor to support our life-saving rehabilitation and transport program. On behalf of Houston's homeless animals, we would greatly appreciate your support of RPM. We invite you to join our 'Village' at what we promise to be a fun and heartwarming event."

RPM's 2019 Fur Ball Honorees, Julie and Brook Brookshire, will be presented with the inaugural Leslie L. Alexander Lifesaving Award. The Brookshires, through their extraordinary generosity and kind hearts, have been champions for not only the pets RPM saves, but animals everywhere by working with animal rescues and animal conservation nonprofits.

Julie Brookshire said, "Thank you to the Rescued Pets Movement Board of Directors, employees, fosters, donors, and volunteers for working tirelessly to enhance this wonderful organization. I am fortunate to be able to work alongside you to help the helpless and lend my voice to those that cannot speak for themselves."

RPM's 2019 Fur Ball Gala is sure to be a tail-wagging success thanks to Co-Chairs Paige Baker, Lisa Befort, Julie Brookshire, Laura Hanley Carlock, Marianne Fanning, Ann Knight, Jennifer Kososki, Nancy Pritchard, and Peggy Wallace. Event attendees are encouraged to dress in formal or '70s theme attire. The celebration will kick off with passed champagne and will include sumptuous food and an open bar. Festivities will continue throughout the evening with a live 8-piece band and LED dance floor, wine pull, and live and silent auctions featuring amazing travel packages, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, sports memorabilia, and so much more!

RPM is grateful for the tremendous support of Leslie L. Alexander and its Fur Ball Gala 2019 sponsors, including Leslie Alexander, S&B Engineers and Constructors, The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, Abejas Boutique, Robinson Pipe & Supply, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Rita Vallet, and other friends of RPM. For high-profile packages, visit https://rescuedpetsmovement.org/events/ or contact Laura Hanley Carlock at laura@rescuedpetsmovement.org.

About Rescued Pets Movement Inc.

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the Country that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of over 38,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the United States and Canada in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. These pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

For more information about RPM, visit our website at www.rescuedpetsmovement.org.

To become a foster for RPM, please visit: https://www.rescuedpetsmovement.org/foster/.

If you are a rescue group in an area that has a demand for adoptable pets and are interested in becoming a rescue partner, please contact info@rescuedpetsmovement.org.

To like us on Facebook, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/rescuedpetsmovement/.

Contact:

Laura Hanley Carlock

Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

Rescued Pets Movement

laura@rescuedpetsmovement.org

SOURCE Rescued Pets Movement Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rescuedpetsmovement.org

