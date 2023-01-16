Research-and-MarketsThe Worldwide Bamboos Industry is Expected to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030: Rising Awareness of the Advantages of Bamboo Will Accelerate Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bamboos Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bamboos market size is expected to reach USD 87.4 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing awareness of the advantages of bamboo will accelerate the market's growth pace. Because of their benefits, rattan and bamboo are gaining favor over hardwood. They are highly durable as well as water resistant. Because of these benefits may be utilized for a wide range of applications, including furniture, housing, and art. Bamboo is widely used as a raw resource in the paper and pulp industries for manufacturing paper and paperboard. The global market will likely expand throughout the forecast period as demand rises for paperboard and paper.



Furthermore, expanding urbanization and rising per capita income levels will boost valuation growth. Additionally, rising infrastructure spending and increased usage of green construction or structural materials would help to moderate the market's growth pace. Another essential aspect driving the market's rate of increase is people's rising health awareness. The increased R&D activities will raise new market possibilities for the industry's growth rate.



From unsustainable cotton cultivation to the criminal exploitation of historic forests for rayon and viscose manufacture. Companies are collaborating to develop a chemical-free manufacturing technique to create a green, alternative fabric derived from verified bamboo resources. The food & beverage sector is a major contributor to bamboo's reliance on single-use items. Companies' molded pulp and thermoform packaging, made from virgin bamboo fiber, provides a recyclable, disposable substitute to petroleum products and Styrofoam.



The tropics, particularly South-East Asia, are the primary areas of distribution. Bamboo grows at sea level and may be found up to 3800 meters in elevation. Hence, Asia Pacific is the largest contributor. However, consumers' conception of using pine as a poorer class is projected to hinder growth in areas such as Latin America.



A growing number of customers favor eco-friendly natural products, which has increased demand for bamboo utilized in the production of green materials. Pine fiber is used to make personal grooming items such as masks because it has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial characteristics. It may be useful, particularly during times like COVID-19, when personal cleanliness is paramount. As a result, this aspect has increased demand for bamboo, resulting in market development.



Bamboo is one of the most efficient plants for combating climate change and minimizing global warming. Bamboo plants take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and return more oxygen to the environment. This aids in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and offers a powerful technique for combating global warming. Because it may replace other trees for commercial processes, it aids in minimizing deforestation and forest protection due to its rapid growth rate.



Bamboo Market Report Highlights

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market and is expected to hold the largest share in 2022 because of the green construction movement and the availability of diverse bamboo species in this region.

dominated the market and is expected to hold the largest share in 2022 because of the green construction movement and the availability of diverse bamboo species in this region. In 2022, tropical bamboo type led the market, owing to their wide availability across regions.

Due to the increasing usage of sustainable and environmental construction materials, the market's wood & furniture application segment will account for the largest revenue share.

Key players in the market include Moso International, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo, Kerala State Bamboo Corporation, Tengda Bamboo-Wood, Higuera Hardwoods, and Dasso Group.

