Research: As Gen Z Pulls Back From Social Media, TV, Streaming & Cinema Are Filling The Void...Creating A Unique Opportunity For Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) today released Disconnect to Reconnect: How Real-Life Shared Experiences Are the Antidote for Social Media Isolation Among Gen Z .

"To escape the increasingly negative impact of social media on their emotional well-being, Gen Z has been seeking out more real-life shared experiences that create positive and sociable activities," said Jason Wiese, Senior VP, Director of Strategic Insights, VAB. "Shared experiences—like watching TV and streaming content and going to the cinema with others—provide Gen Z with a sense of community and excitement, standing in contrast to the isolation of social media. High-quality premium video content profoundly influences Gen Z's mood and behavior, providing brands with a unique opportunity to engage these highly attentive audiences."

Findings include:

65% of Gen Z are concerned about malware, viruses, buffering and other issues on social media, and 43% often find themselves feeling annoyed or frustrated with the video ad experience on those platforms. (Source: VAB custom research)

of Gen Z are concerned about malware, viruses, buffering and other issues on social media, and often find themselves feeling annoyed or frustrated with the video ad experience on those platforms. 58% of Gen Z prefer free ad-support content over paid ad-free content. (Source: VAB analysis of MRI Simmons 2024 August Cord Evolution Study)

of Gen Z prefer free ad-support content over paid ad-free content. 83% of Gen Z have taken steps to distance themselves from social media. ( Source: Harris Poll via EMARKETER)

of Gen Z have taken steps to distance themselves from social media. ( Gen Z audiences use TV and streaming as a primary way to foster shared experiences, as 43% say that when watching TV or streaming, they enjoy the quality time they share with friends and family. ( Source: VAB custom research )

say that when watching TV or streaming, they enjoy the quality time they share with friends and family. ( ) TV, streaming and cinema all create positive vibes which makes people more inclined to purchase products they see advertised, as a positive mindset leads to a 35% increase in purchase intent. (Source: Hearst, Power of Positivity, 2023)

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—plays a dual role in the video advertising industry. VAB is fiercely advocating for the changes that bring about a more innovative and transparent marketplace. VAB also provides the insights and thought leadership that enables marketers to develop business-driving marketing strategies. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

