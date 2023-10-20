Research Conducted by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Featured at European Society of Medical Oncology 2023 Congress

Global gathering highlights cutting-edge developments in cancer care

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is featured this week among the latest advancements and findings in cancer care at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain. Five FCS physicians are the first authors and/or co-authors of 12 cancer research studies that will be shared at the global gathering of oncologists, researchers, patient advocates, pharmaceutical representatives and journalists. With more than 30,000 members from 168 countries worldwide, ESMO is the leading professional organization for medical oncology.

Several researchers from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will present their findings on groundbreaking clinical trials at the 2023 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain.
The following FCS physician investigators will present research results during oral presentations, poster discussions and/or proffered paper sessions:

  • Manish R. Patel, MD, FCS director of drug development, as first author of a Phase 1/2 study of Ifinatamab deruxtecan in patients with advanced solid tumors; a Phase I trial of the ATR inhibitor, ART0380, in advanced solid tumors; a Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety and efficacy of brigimadlin in patients with solid tumors; as senior author of a Phase 1 trial of an anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors; Updated results from the phase I/II study of OP-1250, an oral complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD) in patients (pts) with advanced or metastatic ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer

  • Ivor Percent, MD, a Phase 3 study of Sitravatinib plus Nivolumab versus Docetaxel in patients with previously treated advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (proffered paper session)

  • Cesar Perez, MD, an oral presentation on significant preliminary results of a first-in-human Phase 1 study of SGN-B7H4V, a B7-H4 directed vedotin antibody-drug conjugate in patients with advanced solid tumors; and poster discussions/presentations as co-author of a Phase 1, first-in-human study of the pan-RAF inhibitor JZP815 for advanced or metastatic solid tumors; a first-in-human study of a the folate receptor Conjugate ELU001 for patients with solid tumors; a Phase 1 trial of an ATR inhibitor in advanced solid tumors; and a Phase 2 Trial of a selective gamma secretase inhibitor in patients with recurring/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma

  • Alexander Philipovskiy, MD, PhD,, an oral presentation as co-author of a first-in-human Phase 1 study of Raludotatug deruxtecan monotherapy in patients with previously treated ovarian cancer
  • James Reeves, MD (retired), ctDNA Reduction and Clinical Efficacy of the Darovasertib + Crizotinib Combination in metastatic melanoma

  • Judy Wang, MD, FCS associate director of drug development, co-author of a poster presentation on Phase 1, open-label, first in human (FIH) study of JZP815 in advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) alterations

FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "With one of the largest clinical research programs in the U.S., FCS is proud to be on the forefront of breakthrough advancements that are providing new hope to cancer patients around the globe."

"The ESMO Congress is a highly influential platform and we are delighted to join with colleagues and peers to share exciting discoveries in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship," said Manish Patel, MD.

The ESMO Congress 2023 is a global stage for the exchange of potentially practice-changing data and multidisciplinary conversations that will spur transformative therapies against cancer. All of the study abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2023 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.
*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

