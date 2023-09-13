Research explores emergency nurses' decision-making in obstetrical care

News provided by

Emergency Nurses Association

13 Sep, 2023, 15:15 ET

Journal of Emergency Nursing features first paper to address topic post-Dobbs decision

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Emergency nurses need additional knowledge of abortion-limiting legislation as well as the related clinical, ethical and legal implications for both emergency care staff and their patients, a study published in the September issue of the Journal of Emergency Nursing found.

The findings also call attention to the increase in pregnant patients seeking care in emergency departments as the number of "OB deserts"—regions with limited or absent perinatal care—grows. Through interviews with ED nurses, the study explored the clinical decision-making processes of emergency nurses caring for patients with obstetrical emergencies in the context of limited or no access to abortion care.

"What If It Where Me? A Qualitative Exploratory Study of Emergency Nurses' Clinical Decision Making Related to Obstetrical Emergencies in the Context of a Post-Roe Environment," reflects the candid comments of nurses who work in states with care-limiting legislation describing a lack of hospital protocols, concerns about delayed care, and overall discomfort treating patients experiencing obstetric emergencies. The study was led by Lisa Wolf, PhD, RN, CEN, FAEN, FAAN, associate professor at UMass Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing.

"This was an important study to conduct. First, laws surrounding access to appropriate care for patients having pregnancy emergencies have been in flux in large areas of the country. Second, EDs are seeing more and more obstetric emergencies in communities where no OB services are available," said Wolf, who is also Director, Emergency Nursing Research at ENA. "Emergency nurses are not commonly trained in identifying and treating OB emergencies."

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues.

"This study is an excellent example the current and relevant research nurses conduct that assess and explain the ways policies and laws impact EDs," said Anna Valdez, Ph.D., RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, CNE,  FAEN, FAADN, JEN editor-in-chief.

The September issue can be found online here. Other topics in the latest issue include mislabeled specimen occurrence; management of pediatric mental and behavioral health emergencies; traumatic and routine stressors in emergency nurses; and ED overcrowding plans.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Paige Fumo Fox
Communications Specialist
847.460.4042
[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Also from this source

ENA Launches Updated Trauma Nursing Core Course Edition

ENA Calls for Assault Weapons Ban, Firearms Purchase Age Increase

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.