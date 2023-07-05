Research finds sex can be confirmed by hand odor

News provided by

Florida International University

05 Jul, 2023, 16:21 ET

MIAMI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University (FIU) researchers determined a person's biological sex can be confirmed by their hand odor with extreme accuracy.

The novel approach can assist in forensic investigations when other biometric indicators, such as DNA and fingerprints, are limited or non-existent. The study was published in PLOS ONE, an open access science journal.  

"Our research at FIU is always focused on moving the forensic sciences forward," said Kenneth G. Furton, executive director of the Global Forensic and Justice Center (GFJC) and the project's administrator. GFJC has one of America's oldest forensic science education programs and has grown into one of the world's largest forensic science centers, as well as among the most diverse in terms of areas of study, degree areas and geographical reach. "A focus of GFJC is to work on research that can be used right now in laboratories to help science serve justice effectively and efficiently."

According to FBI figures, about 72% of crimes are committed by men and about 28% by women. The research also could lead to non-forensic applications in the future.

The current study relies on a foundational principle in forensic science – every contact leaves a trace. When a suspect touches something, they leave something behind, including their odor. 

The research team collected samples from 60 volunteers, evenly divided among men and women, using sterile gauze pads to capture their hand odor. Using instruments commonly found in forensic toxicology and chemistry laboratories, such as gas chromatrography/mass spectrometry, combined with an innovative sampling method and a data analysis program developed by FIU chemistry Ph.D. graduate Vidia Gokool, the team analyzed the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) responsible for an individual's odor. The person's sex could be determined accurately more than 96% of the time using a human-supervised machine learning model.

While canines can identify human scent, living or deceased, this is one of the first times a person's odor has been analyzed in the laboratory to accurately determine sex.

"This technique could be used in conjunction with detection canines," said Chantrell Frazier, lead researcher. "It can be one more tool for investigators to use to bring justice to victims of crime."

Media Contact:
Michelle Chernicoff
727-395-2511 x174
[email protected]

SOURCE Florida International University

Also from this source

Researchers discover new weapon against antibiotic resistance --it also fights malaria

FIU partners with Vida & Estilo, hospitality group behind some of Miami and Las Vegas' most iconic brands, to educate future leaders in the industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.