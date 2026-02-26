Research from T2 Systems finds campus parking is out of sync with hybrid university life

Despite 49% of students and staff being on campus three days or fewer, 46% still struggle to find parking. This high demand is evidenced by 70% willing to pay a premium for guaranteed or closer parking.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid learning schedules reshape how students, faculty, and staff spend time on U.S. college campuses, a new study from parking technology provider T2 Systems finds that many university parking programs don't reflect these new commuting patterns.

The 2025 T2 Systems Campus Parking Reality Report , based on insights from 2,000 university parkers nationwide, highlights a fundamental shift in parking demand driven by hybrid learning and work. Nearly half (49%) of those polled reported being on campus three days or fewer per week, yet many institutions continue to rely on full-semester permits designed for traditional five-day usage.

While the pandemic accelerated the adoption of flexible models, many students and faculty continue to use remote or online learning rather than full-time on-campus attendance. According to the National Center for Education Statistics , more than 30% of postsecondary students took at least one online course in the past year.

T2's research on campus shows that parking availability, not cost, is the single greatest source of frustration for commuters. Nearly half of respondents (46%) cite the lack of available spaces as their top concern, while 60% spend 5–15 minutes searching for parking during a typical campus visit.

That lost time adds up. According to the report, extended search times contribute to roadway congestion, increased emissions, and daily stress, particularly during peak class and event hours.

"Parking may not be a core academic function, but it shapes how people experience campus life every day," said Lin Bo, president of T2 Systems. "Misaligned parking systems can influence students' perceptions of the university and even impact attendance and productivity. This research shows that flexibility and modern processes can reduce friction, support sustainability goals, and improve satisfaction on university campuses without expanding parking footprints."

Additional findings include:

Campus parking satisfaction: With only half of respondents satisfied and more than a third (34%) neutral, campus parking presents a clear opportunity for targeted operational improvements to improve user perception.





With only half of respondents satisfied and more than a third (34%) neutral, campus parking presents a clear opportunity for targeted operational improvements to improve user perception. Paying extra for convenience: 70% of campus parkers would pay a premium for guaranteed or closer parking, with 87% of those paying at least $5 for this benefit.





70% of campus parkers would pay a premium for guaranteed or closer parking, with 87% of those paying at least $5 for this benefit. Demand-based pricing is highly favorable : 80% say they would change when or where they park if pricing were demand-based.





: 80% say they would change when or where they park if pricing were demand-based. Digital expectations are rising, but flexibility matters: While 62% of parkers already use mobile apps, nearly 40% of non-users cite habit, privacy, or app fatigue, underscoring the need for inclusive, multi-channel parking systems.

About the research

T2 Systems partnered with the survey firm Pollfish in November 2025 to survey 2,000 U.S. respondents aged 18 and older who frequently park on college or university campuses.

Click The New University Parking Reality Report to download the ebook.

About T2 Systems

T2 Systems, a Verra Mobility company, partners with more than 2,000 municipalities, universities, and private operators across North America to deliver integrated parking solutions that connect permits, enforcement, payments, and analytics into a unified experience. For more information, visit www.t2systems.com.

SOURCE T2 Systems