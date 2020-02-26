Research Funding Available for Preeclampsia and Related Pregnancy Disorders

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preeclampsia Foundation announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2020 Vision Grant program.

The Preeclampsia Foundation will award up to two medical research Vision Grants to study preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, up to $20,000 USD each. The Foundation's Canadian affiliate, Preeclampsia Foundation Canada, will also award up to two Vision Grants up to $20,000 CAD each, to a Canadian researcher.

Vision Grants are intended to provide initial funding for novel, innovative research by promising young investigators that will advance progress towards detection, prevention, or treatment of preeclampsia, HELLP syndrome, and other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Post-doctoral, Clinical Fellows, or Early Stage Investigators only are eligible to apply. Projects with potential to alter clinical management and improve patient outcomes will receive priority, but any well-considered research proposal will be accepted for review. International applications are welcome; however, submissions must be in English.

Application deadline is May 8, 2020, with award notification in August 2020. Instructions can be found at www.preeclampsia.org/research/research-funding (US) or www.preeclampsiacanada.ca (Canada).

Since its inception, the Preeclampsia Foundation's Vision Grant annual program has invested more than $550,000 in novel research – ranging from molecular biology and immunology to potential therapies, with the goal of supporting new, potentially groundbreaking concepts. These results have, in turn, generated additional funding from the National Institutes of Health, earned scientific presentations at major conferences, and inspired young investigators to challenge a medical conundrum that has baffled the medical community for more than 2,400 years.

"We look forward to receiving diverse, quality applications again this year," said Dr. Thomas Easterling, director of the Preeclampsia Foundation's Medical Advisory Board. "There has been significant progress toward understanding preeclampsia during the past two decades, but there's much more research that needs to be done. We're pleased to be able to fuel this work through our Vision Grants for young investigators."

"It's exciting to be part of research and innovation that will lead to improved maternal and infant health and someday a cure," said Violet Mateljan, President of the Preeclampsia Foundation Canada Board of Directors. "Preeclampsia Foundation Canada is very proud to be able to support a junior researcher with a Vision Grant in Canada."

About the Preeclampsia Foundation Vision Grant Award program: Funds medical research pertaining to the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

About the Preeclampsia Foundation: The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000. It is dedicated to providing patient support and education, raising public awareness, catalyzing research, and improving healthcare practices, envisioning a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org.

About Preeclampsia Foundation Canada: Preeclampsia Foundation Canada was incorporated under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act in May 2015. As an affiliate of the U.S. based Preeclampsia Foundation, its mission is to raise awareness and advance education and research of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. For more information, visit www.preeclampsiacanada.ca.

