Research Innovations, Inc. Earns Fifth Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™

Research Innovations, Inc.

17 Jan, 2024

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. This year, ninety-three percent of the employees at RII said it is a great place to work, surpassing the national average for a U.S. company by 36%.

Great Place to Work® stands as the global authority on assessing workplace culture and the employee experience. The Certification process entails using validated employee feedback, gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology.

"We are thrilled to earn the Great Place to Work® certification for the fifth consecutive year," said Brian Drzewiecki, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at RII. "This award is a testament to the diverse and inclusive community we continue to nurture at RII. Our team's collective dedication to connect, support, and inspire one another enables us to create innovative solutions for our customers' most complex problems."

"Much of RII's success can be attributed to our continued investment in our culture and community," explained Erin Fristoe, Vice President of People at RII. "With a globally distributed workforce, we prioritize creating opportunities for employees to share ideas, build relationships with one another, and discover common interests so that everyone feels connected to the RII community."

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, San Antonio, TX, St. Petersburg, FL, and London, UK, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

