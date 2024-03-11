Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a provider of critical national security technology solutions, has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the region. RII is No. 114 on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, which includes the fastest-growing private companies based in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. With a two-year revenue growth of 76 percent, RII ranks on the list for the second consecutive year.

"Our continued growth is a testament to RII's industry-leading expertise and commitment to developing technology with customers to create Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) capabilities," said Jack Harrington, CEO of RII. "This recognition would not be possible without our talented team, supportive partners, and dedicated customers. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with innovative and impactful technology to meet the needs of their evolving missions."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 135 private companies had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent; by 2023, the companies included on the list added 14,110 jobs and $5.2 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.

The complete list of companies recognized in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles, and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic .

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

A major driver of RII's growth in the past year stems from the launch of the PRIISM ™ Decision Advantage Platform. PRIISM™ was built to empower globally distributed defense organizations and coalitions with faster access to the data and workflow interoperability to catalyze planning, execution, real-time collaboration, and assessment in complex environments. To learn more about RII and PRIISM™, please visit: https://www.researchinnovations.com/

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, San Antonio, TX, St. Petersburg, FL, and London, UK, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Research Innovations, Inc.