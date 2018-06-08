Research on ADAS and Telematics of SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company, 2017-2018

SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company, the object of study in this report, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and undertakes R&D, manufacturing and sales of self-owned brands. The company now has two brands, namely ROEWE and MG. It began implementing the strategy of going electric, intelligently-connected, sharing and global in 2017 with more efforts for driver assistance functions and telematics functions, a move that drove annual sales up 62% to 522,000 units.

In telematics field, SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle has advanced aggressively, seeing 389,123 units installed with telematics system in 2017, a year-on-year surge of 160.97%, far higher than overall growth rate of 33.60% in the Chinese telematics market, on an installation rate of 81.2%, well above the overall level (24.1%) in the country, with market share rising by 3.70 percentage points over 2016.

One of the biggest highlights of the Internet car is that the independent in-vehicle operating system- AliOS (previously YunOS for Car) is co-developed with Alibaba. Sales of the Internet cars carrying AliOS exceeded 200,000 units in 2017, becoming a major engine for sales growth in recent years. There are 10 SAIC models with AliOS, delivering 4G, OTA, voice interaction, in-vehicle payment, driver talkback and access to peripherals (camera and UAV), and also integrating with Alibaba payment (smart refueling, smart parking), navigation (big data-based active navigation), mobility (Fliggy), and entertainment (Xiami Music and Qingting FM).

With regard to ADAS, warning functions prevail, mainly LDW and FCW. Newly-unveiled AEB and ACC are largely seen on top-of-the-line models with few installations. Camera supports realization of these functions: LDW, LKS, AEB and ACC are based on monocular camera and around-view parking system (AVS) relies on four surround-view cameras.

SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle started from Level-3 in the autonomous driving field, aiming to realize fully automated driving on expressways in 2020 and make autonomous driving in complex environment come true in 2030. The company began road test in 2015 and has so far run a test mileage of more than 20,000 km cumulatively.

Prototype car tested:

MG GS;

Main hardware:

16-beam LiDAR, MMW radar;

Key functions:

automatic steering, automatic turnaround, automatic navigation, automatic parking, intersection traffic, Stop&Go, etc.;

Test sites:

Shanghai (China), California (USA)

SAIC Motor was granted with permits for road test in California in June 2017 and in Shanghai in March 2018, making for its autonomous driving and telematics test & development in the future.

SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle is now developing towards fusion of electrification, connection, intelligentization and sharing, and will increase AliOS installations as concerns telematics and seek for a deeper integration with Alibaba's ecosystem. Also, the Company will collaborate with Huawei and China Mobile in 5G field. In respect of ADAS development, priorities will be given to AEB, ACC and APA. MMW radar is anticipated to be used for advances in autonomous driving.

Research on ADAS and Telematics of SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company, 2017 highlights the followings:

ADAS configurations, system installation rate, the rate of models with ADAS, market share, major partners;

Progress in the road test of autonomous driving and development planning;

Telematics overview, features, installations, installation rate, market share;

DCM installations, installation rate, market share, development characteristics;

Installations, installation rate, market share and features of cellphone-vehicle interconnected function;

Partners in ADAS, autonomous driving and telematics.

*The Chinese Version of this Report is Available on Request.





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter I Company Profile

1 Introduction

2 Business Systems

3 Production Base and Capacity

4 Financial Indices

5 Automobile Sales



Chapter II ADAS and Autonomous Driving

1 Summary

2 ADAS Functions and Implementation Way

3 ADAS Configurations of Key Models

4 ADAS Installation Rate, the Rate of Models with ADAS, and Market Share

5 ADAS Partners and Cooperative Modes

6 Prediction of ADAS Functions

7 ADAS Solutions and Tendencies

8 Road Test of Autonomous Driving

9 Planning of Autonomous Driving

10 Partners in Autonomous Driving



Chapter III Telematics

1 Overview of Telematics System

2 Installations, Installation Rate and Market Share of Telematics System

3 Features of Telematics System

4 DCM Installations, Installation Rate and Market Share

5 DCM Development Features

6 Installations, Installation Rate and Market Share of Cellphone-Vehicle Interconnected Function

7 Features of Cellphone-Vehicle Interconnected Function

8 Partners in Telematics





Companies Mentioned





SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle





