Research Shows Real Milk Supports Immune Health, Bones & Muscles

"Just because a liquid is white does not mean it is nutritionally similar to real milk," states Dr. Bruce German, Director of the UC Davis Food for Health Institute. "Milk is uniquely balanced to deliver proteins, nutrients and fats to our bodies in a comprehensive dietary package. Adding just two to three servings of real dairy a day can have positive effects on human health."

German's three decades spent studying the role of diet and health has also uncovered important common attributes between human breast milk and milk from a cow. "Cow's milk resembles human breast milk, which provides clues to how milk supports lasting health and ways to deliver better health and nutrition," German added. Watch Dr. German speak about his findings here. In the video, German explains that just as developing babies need a comprehensive nutritional diet to help them grow and build their bodies, adults need the same components to rebuild their deteriorating bodies. Real milk provides all the vitamins, minerals and proteins necessary for bodies to develop or rebuild in a highly absorbable and complete package. It even delivers hard to digest minerals like calcium in unique protein structures that are soluble and digestible.

A pattern of nutritious choices plays a role in supporting immunity. Dairy foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and cottage cheese can play an important part in a healthy eating pattern. "Consuming dairy every day is easy, since it is such a quality, versatile food," shared Jennifer Giambroni, VP of Communications at Real California Milk. "Start your family's morning off right with milk and cereal or a bowl of yogurt, dip into a wholesome, protein-rich cottage cheese snack in the afternoon, and add a couple of ounces of grated cheese to a dinner salad and you have three nutritious servings of dairy delivered deliciously."

Visit realcaliforniamilk.com/recipes for inspiration on how to integrate real milk and dairy foods into everyday meals and snacks.

California is the nation's leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state's dairy farm families, leading the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices.

About Real California Milk/the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy families and is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. With a mission to increase demand for products made with Real California Milk, the CMAB is celebrating 50 years promoting California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

For more information on the nutritional benefits of dairy, visit realcaliforniamilk.com/our-food/#food-bountiful-benefits.

SOURCE Real California Milk

Related Links

http://www.realcaliforniamilk.com/

