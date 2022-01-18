Research Solutions Launches Automated Scholarly Literature Access Platform for Academic Institutions Tweet this

Solution Highlights:

Easy to set up and integrate with your existing library systems and workflows

Delivers full-text PDFs directly to the patron's inbox in minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Provides data-driven usage insights to monitor budget usage, inform acquisition and collection development planning, and validate expenses

Configurable, flexible administrative controls can be customized to match the library's rules, processes, and budget

About Research Solutions/Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides solutions that simplify, and streamline the process research-driven organizations require to obtain, manage and create intellectual property, in short we Accelerate ResearchTM. We are a pioneer in removing complexity around how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly content -- journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data, with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

