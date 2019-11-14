Research Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Platform revenue up 45% to $856,000 , with a 34% increase in total Platform deployments to 320. Annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.5 million .

, with a 34% increase in total Platform deployments to 320. Annual recurring revenue up 43% to . Transaction revenue increased 6% to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million , with customer count up to 1,134 compared to 1,084.

compared to , with customer count up to 1,134 compared to 1,084. Total gross margin up 250 basis points to 30.5%.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million , or $nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million , or $(0.01) per share.

Management Commentary

"We got off to a strong start in fiscal 2020 with record gross margin due to both continued progress in our high-margin, SaaS-based Platform business and a return to growth in our Transaction business," said Peter Derycz, president and CEO of Research Solutions. "During our first quarter, we shifted all marketing resources to focus on growing our enterprise customer base through business-to-business campaigns. We also implemented several new strategies to better optimize our lead nurturing practices, which have already been successful in driving conversion.

"Looking forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on marketing our Platform to potential enterprise clients, which we believe gives us the best opportunity to expand our customer base. We remain as confident as ever in our sales team and believe our narrowed focus and new enhancements to lead nurturing will accelerate Platform revenue growth."

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 9% to $7.6 million compared to $7.0 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 45% to $856,000 compared to $589,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to upselling current platform customers and to a 34% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments from 239 to 320. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.5 million (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue increased 6% to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Total active customers increased 5% from 1,084 to 1,134, and transaction count increased 7% from 202,000 to 216,000 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin increased 250 basis points to 30.5% from 28.0% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business and an 80-basis point increase in both Transaction and Platform gross margin.

Total operating expenses were $2.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily a result of the continued investment in sales and marketing to expand the Platform business, along with greater professional service fees.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $36,000 compared to $(102,000) in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019, amounted to $5.6 million compared to $5.4 million at June 30, 2019. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Further details about these results are available in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host an investor conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10007994

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 5, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10007994

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Year-Ago Quarter





Quarter Ended September 30,



2019 2018 Change %

Change Revenue:









Platforms $ 856,445 $ 589,013 $ 267,432 45.4%

Transactions 6,738,668 6,363,508 375,160 5.9% Total Revenue 7,595,113 6,952,521 642,592 9.2%









Gross Profit:









Platforms 705,975 480,754 225,221 46.8%

Transactions 1,610,560 1,467,201 143,359 9.8% Total Gross Profit 2,316,535 1,947,955 368,580 18.9%









Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms 82.4% 81.6% 0.8%



Transactions 23.9% 23.1% 0.8%

Total Gross Profit 30.5% 28.0% 2.5%











Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing 550,349 431,417 118,932 27.6%

Technology and product development 499,191 499,795 (604) -0.1%

General and administrative 1,231,345 1,118,611 112,734 10.1%

Depreciation and amortization 7,558 11,115 (3,557) -32.0%

Stock-based compensation 142,672 115,909 26,763 23.1%

Foreign currency translation loss 12,123 4,980 7,143 143.4% Total Operating Expenses 2,443,238 2,181,827 261,411 12.0% Income (loss) from operations (126,703) (233,872) 107,169 45.8%









Other Income (Expenses):









Interest expense - - -



Other income (expense) 25,549 23,485 2,064 8.8%

Provision for income taxes (6,494) (9,221) 2,727 29.6%

Gain on sale of disc'd operations 26,191 41,720 (15,529) -37.2% Total Other Income (Expenses): 45,246 55,984 (10,738) -19.2% Net income (loss) $ (81,457) $ (177,888) 96,431 54.2%









Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,650 $ (101,868) $ 137,518 135.0%









Platforms:









ARR (Annual recurring revenue) $ 3,498,369 $ 2,448,293 $ 1,050,076 42.9%

Deployments 320 239 81 33.9%

ASP (Average sales price) $ 10,932 $ 10,244 $ 688 6.7%









Transactions:









Transaction count 215,780 202,212 13,568 6.7%

Corporate customers 853 845 8 0.9%

Academic customers 281 239 42 17.6%

Total customers 1,134 1,084 50 4.6%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):



Quarter Ended September 30,





2019 2018 Change

Net Income (loss) $ (81,457) $ (177,888) $ 96,431



Add (deduct):



-





Other income (expense) (25,549) (23,485) (2,064)





Foreign currency translation loss 12,123 4,980 7,143





Provision for income taxes 6,494 9,221 (2,727)





Depreciation and amortization 7,558 11,115 (3,557)





Stock-based compensation 142,672 115,909 26,763





Gain on sale of discontinued operations (26,191) (41,720) 15,529



Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,650 $ (101,868) $ 137,518



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30,

June 30,



2019

2019



(unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,587,833

$ 5,353,090 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $100,110 and $100,175, respectively



4,376,807



4,493,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



259,880



323,591 Prepaid royalties



69,699



- Total current assets



10,294,219



10,169,850













Other assets:











Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $796,199 and $789,788, respectively



28,840



36,828 Deposits and other assets



14,382



14,406 Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $300,290 and $270,777, respectively



162,732



192,245 Total assets

$ 10,500,173

$ 10,413,329













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 4,886,724

$ 4,862,895 Deferred revenue



2,418,795



2,310,206 Lease liability, current portion



131,617



129,187 Total current liabilities



7,437,136



7,302,288













Long-term liabilities:











Lease liability, long-term portion



45,550



79,326 Total liabilities



7,482,686



7,381,614













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



- Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,441,505 and 24,375,948 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



24,442



24,376 Additional paid-in capital



23,702,212



23,631,481 Accumulated deficit



(20,596,014)



(20,514,557) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(113,153)



(109,585) Total stockholders' equity



3,017,487



3,031,715 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,500,173

$ 10,413,329

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30,



2019

2018









Revenue:











Platforms

$ 856,445

$ 589,013 Transactions



6,738,668



6,363,508 Total revenue



7,595,113



6,952,521













Cost of revenue:











Platforms



150,470



108,259 Transactions



5,128,108



4,896,307 Total cost of revenue



5,278,578



5,004,566 Gross profit



2,316,535



1,947,955













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative



2,435,680



2,170,712 Depreciation and amortization



7,558



11,115 Total operating expenses



2,443,238



2,181,827 Loss from operations



(126,703)



(233,872)













Other income (expenses):











Other income



25,549



23,485 Total other income



25,549



23,485













Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(101,154)



(210,387) Provision for income taxes



(6,494)



(9,221)













Loss from continuing operations



(107,648)



(219,608)













Gain from sale of discontinued operations



26,191



41,720













Net loss



(81,457)



(177,888)













Other comprehensive loss:

Foreign currency translation



(3,568)



(4,370) Comprehensive loss

$ (85,025)

$ (182,258)













Loss per common share:











Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted

$ -

$ (0.01) Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted

$ -

$ - Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ -

$ (0.01) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



24,095,266



23,644,787

