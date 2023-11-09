Research Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Reports 16% Revenue Increase and ARR over $11.0 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $10.1 million , a 16% increase from the prior-year quarter.

, a 16% increase from the prior-year quarter. Platform revenue up 29% to $2.6 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of over $11.0 million.

Gross profit up 20% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 150 basis points to 40.1%.

Loss of ($988,000) or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $215,000 or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. This quarter's loss includes $1.161M in expenses itemized as follows: $339,000 in costs associated with M&A activities, $542,000 in proxy-related expenses and $280,000 in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman.

or per share, compared to net income of or per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. This quarter's loss includes in expenses itemized as follows: in costs associated with M&A activities, in proxy-related expenses and in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman. Adjusted EBITDA of ($441,000) compared to $433,000 in the prior-year quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA result includes approximately $1.078M in costs related to the M&A activities, proxy-related expenses and separation expenses noted above. Without these costs, Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $637,000 .

compared to in the prior-year quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA result includes approximately in costs related to the M&A activities, proxy-related expenses and separation expenses noted above. Without these costs, Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately . The company closed its acquisition of Resolute Innovation, Inc. ("ResoluteAI") on July 28, 2023 . The numbers for the quarter are inclusive of approximately two months of activity from ResoluteAI.

"Our first quarter results reflect the continued growth across our platform and transaction offerings and our acquisition of ResoluteAI completed in late July, which helped push our ARR over $11 million," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "We continue to experience softer growth in our platform products due to ongoing inflationary pressures and budgetary constraints, however, our profit performance remained strong when you exclude a number of unique items that impacted our first quarter. Lasty, we continue to be active in the M&A market with additional potential transactions that we believe will help complete our product set and enhance our growth profile."

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue was $10.1 million, a 16% increase from $8.7 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior-year period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 29% to $2.6 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and the acquisition of ResoluteAI, as well as upsells to existing customers. When consolidating ARR from the ResoluteAI acquisition, the quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $11.0 million, up 32% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.5 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to organic growth and higher transaction volumes related to contracts transferred from FIZ Karlsruhe effective on January 1, 2023. The transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,395, compared to 1,220 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 150 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 40.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business as well as increased margins in the transactions business.

Total operating expenses were $5.1 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. This quarter's results include $339,000 in expenses related to the Company's M&A activities, $542,000 in proxy-related expenses and $280,000 in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman.

Net loss in the first quarter was ($988,000), or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $215,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($441,000), compared to $433,000 in the year-ago quarter. The net loss result included the $1.161M of itemized operating costs noted above and the Adjusted EBITDA result is inclusive of approximately $1.078M of those costs (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Fiscal First Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended September 30,



2023 2022 Change % Change Revenue:









Platforms $ 2,600,192 $ 2,019,967 $ 580,225 28.7 %

Transactions 7,460,779 6,664,676 796,103 11.9 % Total Revenue 10,060,971 8,684,643 1,376,328 15.8 %









Gross Profit:









Platforms 2,217,577 1,789,494 428,083 23.9 %

Transactions 1,813,988 1,559,754 254,234 16.3 % Total Gross Profit 4,031,565 3,349,248 682,317 20.4 %









Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms 85.3 % 88.6 % -3.3 %



Transactions 24.3 % 23.4 % 0.9 %

Total Gross Profit 40.1 % 38.6 % 1.5 %











Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing 685,016 521,216 163,800 31.4 %

Technology and product development 1,244,579 875,290 369,289 42.2 %

General and administrative 2,542,869 1,519,424 1,023,445 67.4 %

Depreciation and amortization 59,620 5,812 53,808 925.8 %

Stock-based compensation 591,814 175,361 416,453 237.5 %

Foreign currency translation loss 6,620 72,516 (65,896) -90.9 % Total Operating Expenses 5,130,518 3,169,619 1,960,899 61.9 % Income (loss) from operations (1,098,952) 179,629 (1,278,581) -711.8 %









Other Income (Expenses):









Other income 140,311 39,069 101,242 259.1 %

Provision for income taxes (29,402) (4,133) (25,269) 611.4 % Total Other Income (Expenses): 110,909 34,936 75,973 217.5 % Net income (loss) $ (988,043) $ 214,565 (1,202,608) -560.5 %









Adjusted EBITDA $ (440,898) $ 433,318 $ (874,216) -201.7 %















Quarter Ended September 30,



2023 2022 Change % Change Platforms:









ARR (Annual recurring revenue):









Beginning of Period $ 9,444,130 $ 7,922,188 $ 1,521,942 19.2 %

Incremental ARR 1,576,111 409,582 1,166,529 284.8 %

End of Period $ 11,020,241 $ 8,331,770 $ 2,688,471 32.3 %











Deployments:









Beginning of Period 835 733 102 13.9 %

Incremental Deployments 45 23 22 95.7 %

End of Period 880 756 124 16.4 %











ASP (Average sales price):









Beginning of Period $ 11,310 $ 10,808 $ 502 4.6 %

End of Period $ 12,523 $ 11,021 $ 1,502 13.6 %









Transaction Customers:









Corporate customers 1,090 922 168 18.2 %

Academic customers 305 298 7 2.3 %

Total customers 1,395 1,220 175 14.3 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended September 30,



2023 2022 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (988,043) $ 214,565 $ (1,202,608) -560.5 % Add (deduct):









Other income (expense) (140,311) (39,069) (101,242) 259.1 %

Foreign currency translation loss 6,620 72,516 (65,896) -90.9 %

Provision for income taxes 29,402 4,133 25,269 611.4 %

Depreciation and amortization 59,620 5,812 53,808 925.8 %

Stock-based compensation 591,814 175,361 416,453 237.5 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ (440,898) $ 433,318 $ (874,216) -201.7 %

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





















September 30,











2023

June 30,





(unaudited)

2023

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,882,064

$ 13,545,333

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $82,392 and $85,015, respectively



6,460,188



6,153,063

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



314,052



400,340

Prepaid royalties



1,167,538



1,202,678

Total current assets



17,823,842



21,301,414

















Goodwill (provisional)



3,238,794



—

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $891,299 and $881,908, respectively



91,326



70,193

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $795,915 and $747,355, respectively

($2,064,706 provisional)



2,528,259



462,068

Deposits and other assets



1,033



1,052

Total assets

$ 23,683,254

$ 21,834,727

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 8,541,564

$ 8,079,516

Deferred revenue



6,387,470



6,424,724

Total current liabilities



14,929,034



14,504,240

















Long-term liabilities:













Contingent earnout liability



1,867,043



—

Total liabilities



16,796,077



14,504,240

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



—

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,624,085 and

29,487,508 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



29,624



29,487

Additional paid-in capital



30,487,415



29,941,873

Accumulated deficit



(23,510,692)



(22,522,649)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(119,170)



(118,224)

Total stockholders' equity



6,887,177



7,330,487

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 23,683,254

$ 21,834,727



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30,





2023

2022

















Revenue:













Platforms

$ 2,600,192

$ 2,019,967

Transactions



7,460,779



6,664,676

Total revenue



10,060,971



8,684,643

















Cost of revenue:













Platforms



382,615



230,473

Transactions



5,646,791



5,104,922

Total cost of revenue



6,029,406



5,335,395

Gross profit



4,031,565



3,349,248

















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative



5,070,897



3,163,807

Depreciation and amortization



59,620



5,812

Total operating expenses



5,130,517



3,169,619

















Income (loss) from operations



(1,098,952)



179,629

















Other income



140,311



39,069

















Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes



(958,641)



218,698

Provision for income taxes



(29,402)



(4,133)

















Net income (loss)



(988,043)



214,565

















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation



(946)



(5,176)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (988,989)

$ 209,389

















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding



27,052,445



26,718,171

















Diluted income (loss) per common share:













Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding



27,052,445



27,779,841



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30,





2023

2022

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

$ (988,043)

$ 214,565

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



59,620



5,812

Fair value of vested stock options



17,471



40,706

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



574,343



134,655

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



—



68,272

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(112,965)



81,756

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



109,946



70,908

Prepaid royalties



35,140



710,640

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



195,747



(1,037,057)

Deferred revenue



(646,830)



(181,378)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(755,571)



108,879

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(33,825)



(3,681)

Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired



(2,718,253)



—

Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



—



(297,450)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,752,078)



(301,131)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Common stock repurchase



(46,135)



(18,062)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration



(110,190)



—

Net cash used in financing activities



(156,325)



(18,062)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



705



(5,172)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(3,663,269)



(215,486)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



13,545,333



10,603,175

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 9,882,064

$ 10,387,689

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 29,402

$ 4,133

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$ 42,989

$ —



