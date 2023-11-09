Research Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Reports 16% Revenue Increase and ARR over $11.0 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Summary

  • Total revenue of $10.1 million, a 16% increase from the prior-year quarter.
  • Platform revenue up 29% to $2.6 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of over $11.0 million.
  • Gross profit up 20% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 150 basis points to 40.1%.
  • Loss of ($988,000) or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $215,000 or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. This quarter's loss includes $1.161M in expenses itemized as follows: $339,000 in costs associated with M&A activities, $542,000 in proxy-related expenses and $280,000 in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($441,000) compared to $433,000 in the prior-year quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA result includes approximately $1.078M in costs related to the M&A activities, proxy-related expenses and separation expenses noted above.  Without these costs, Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $637,000.
  • The company closed its acquisition of Resolute Innovation, Inc. ("ResoluteAI") on July 28, 2023. The numbers for the quarter are inclusive of approximately two months of activity from ResoluteAI.

"Our first quarter results reflect the continued growth across our platform and transaction offerings and our acquisition of ResoluteAI completed in late July, which helped push our ARR over $11 million," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "We continue to experience softer growth in our platform products due to ongoing inflationary pressures and budgetary constraints, however, our profit performance remained strong when you exclude a number of unique items that impacted our first quarter.  Lasty, we continue to be active in the M&A market with additional potential transactions that we believe will help complete our product set and enhance our growth profile." 

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue was $10.1 million, a 16% increase from $8.7 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior-year period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 29% to $2.6 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and the acquisition of ResoluteAI, as well as upsells to existing customers. When consolidating ARR from the ResoluteAI acquisition, the quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $11.0 million, up 32% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.5 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to organic growth and higher transaction volumes related to contracts transferred from FIZ Karlsruhe effective on January 1, 2023. The transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,395, compared to 1,220 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 150 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 40.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business as well as increased margins in the transactions business.

Total operating expenses were $5.1 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. This quarter's results include $339,000 in expenses related to the Company's M&A activities, $542,000 in proxy-related expenses and $280,000 in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman.

Net loss in the first quarter was ($988,000), or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $215,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($441,000), compared to $433,000 in the year-ago quarter.  The net loss result included the $1.161M of itemized operating costs noted above and the Adjusted EBITDA result is inclusive of approximately $1.078M of those costs (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below). 

Fiscal First Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter

Quarter Ended September 30,


2023

2022

Change

% Change

Revenue:




Platforms

$     2,600,192

$   2,019,967

$       580,225

28.7 %

Transactions

7,460,779

6,664,676

796,103

11.9 %

Total Revenue

10,060,971

8,684,643

1,376,328

15.8 %





Gross Profit:




Platforms

2,217,577

1,789,494

428,083

23.9 %

Transactions

1,813,988

1,559,754

254,234

16.3 %

Total Gross Profit

4,031,565

3,349,248

682,317

20.4 %





Gross profit as a % of revenue:




Platforms

85.3 %

88.6 %

-3.3 %

Transactions

24.3 %

23.4 %

0.9 %

Total Gross Profit

40.1 %

38.6 %

1.5 %





Operating Expenses:




Sales and marketing

685,016

521,216

163,800

31.4 %

Technology and product development

1,244,579

875,290

369,289

42.2 %

General and administrative

2,542,869

1,519,424

1,023,445

67.4 %

Depreciation and amortization

59,620

5,812

53,808

925.8 %

Stock-based compensation

591,814

175,361

416,453

237.5 %

Foreign currency translation loss

6,620

72,516

(65,896)

-90.9 %

Total Operating Expenses

5,130,518

3,169,619

1,960,899

61.9 %

Income (loss) from operations

(1,098,952)

179,629

(1,278,581)

-711.8 %





Other Income (Expenses):




Other income

140,311

39,069

101,242

259.1 %

Provision for income taxes

(29,402)

(4,133)

(25,269)

611.4 %

Total Other Income (Expenses):

110,909

34,936

75,973

217.5 %

Net income (loss)

$      (988,043)

$      214,565

(1,202,608)

-560.5 %





Adjusted EBITDA

$      (440,898)

$      433,318

$     (874,216)

-201.7 %








Quarter Ended September 30,


2023

2022

Change

% Change

Platforms:




ARR (Annual recurring revenue):




  Beginning of Period

$     9,444,130

$   7,922,188

$    1,521,942

19.2 %

   Incremental ARR

1,576,111

409,582

1,166,529

284.8 %

  End of Period

$   11,020,241

$   8,331,770

$    2,688,471

32.3 %






Deployments:




  Beginning of Period

835

733

102

13.9 %

   Incremental Deployments

45

23

22

95.7 %

  End of Period

880

756

124

16.4 %






ASP (Average sales price):




  Beginning of Period

$          11,310

$        10,808

$              502

4.6 %

  End of Period

$          12,523

$        11,021

$           1,502

13.6 %





Transaction Customers:




Corporate customers

1,090

922

168

18.2 %

Academic customers

305

298

7

2.3 %

Total customers

1,395

1,220

175

14.3 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

Quarter Ended September 30,


2023

2022

Change

% Change

Net Income (loss)

$      (988,043)

$      214,565

$  (1,202,608)

-560.5 %

 Add (deduct):




Other income (expense)

(140,311)

(39,069)

(101,242)

259.1 %

Foreign currency translation loss

6,620

72,516

(65,896)

-90.9 %

Provision for income taxes

29,402

4,133

25,269

611.4 %

Depreciation and amortization

59,620

5,812

53,808

925.8 %

Stock-based compensation

591,814

175,361

416,453

237.5 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops.

-

-

-

 Adjusted EBITDA

$      (440,898)

$      433,318

$     (874,216)

-201.7 %

About Research Solutions 
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com 

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets











September 30, 





2023

June 30, 


(unaudited)

2023

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,882,064

$

13,545,333

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $82,392 and $85,015, respectively

6,460,188

6,153,063

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

314,052

400,340

Prepaid royalties

1,167,538

1,202,678

Total current assets

17,823,842

21,301,414








Goodwill (provisional)

3,238,794










Other assets:






Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $891,299 and $881,908, respectively

91,326

70,193

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $795,915 and $747,355, respectively
($2,064,706 provisional)

2,528,259

462,068

Deposits and other assets

1,033

1,052

Total assets

$

23,683,254

$

21,834,727








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

8,541,564

$

8,079,516

Deferred revenue

6,387,470

6,424,724

Total current liabilities

14,929,034

14,504,240








Long-term liabilities:






Contingent earnout liability

1,867,043


Total liabilities

16,796,077

14,504,240








Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding




Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,624,085 and
29,487,508 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

29,624

29,487

Additional paid-in capital

30,487,415

29,941,873

Accumulated deficit

(23,510,692)

(22,522,649)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(119,170)

(118,224)

Total stockholders' equity

6,887,177

7,330,487

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,683,254

$

21,834,727

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended




September 30, 


2023

2022








Revenue:






Platforms

$

2,600,192

$

2,019,967

Transactions

7,460,779

6,664,676

Total revenue

10,060,971

8,684,643








Cost of revenue:






Platforms

382,615

230,473

Transactions

5,646,791

5,104,922

Total cost of revenue

6,029,406

5,335,395

Gross profit

4,031,565

3,349,248








Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative

5,070,897

3,163,807

Depreciation and amortization

59,620

5,812

Total operating expenses

5,130,517

3,169,619








Income (loss) from operations

(1,098,952)

179,629








Other income

140,311

39,069








Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes

(958,641)

218,698

Provision for income taxes

(29,402)

(4,133)








Net income (loss)

(988,043)

214,565








Other comprehensive income (loss):






Foreign currency translation

(946)

(5,176)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(988,989)

$

209,389








Basic income (loss) per common share:






Net income (loss) per share

$

(0.04)

$

0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding

27,052,445

26,718,171








Diluted income (loss) per common share:






Net income (loss) per share

$

(0.04)

$

0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding

27,052,445

27,779,841

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended




September 30, 


2023

2022








Cash flow from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$

(988,043)

$

214,565

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

59,620

5,812

Fair value of vested stock options

17,471

40,706

Fair value of vested restricted common stock

574,343

134,655

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



68,272

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(112,965)

81,756

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

109,946

70,908

Prepaid royalties

35,140

710,640

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

195,747

(1,037,057)

Deferred revenue

(646,830)

(181,378)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(755,571)

108,879








Cash flow from investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment

(33,825)

(3,681)

Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired

(2,718,253)


Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



(297,450)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,752,078)

(301,131)








Cash flow from financing activities:






Common stock repurchase

(46,135)

(18,062)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration

(110,190)


Net cash used in financing activities

(156,325)

(18,062)








Effect of exchange rate changes

705

(5,172)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,663,269)

(215,486)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

13,545,333

10,603,175

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

9,882,064

$

10,387,689








Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:






Cash paid for income taxes

$

29,402

$

4,133








Non-cash investing and financing activities:






Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$

42,989

$


SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

