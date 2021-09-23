Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended June 30, 2021.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenue increased 4.2% to $8.2 million

Platform revenue up 34% to $1.4 million, Annual recurring revenue up 32% to $5.9 million.

Total gross margin improved 160 basis points to 33.4%.

Earnings of nil per share, unchanged from the prior-year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $134,000 , compared to $146,000

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenue increased 2.2% to $31.8 million

Platform revenue of $5.1 million , a 32% increase, with a 38% increase in total Platform deployments to 553

, a 32% increase, with a 38% increase in total Platform deployments to 553 Total gross margin increased 140 basis points to 32.4%

Loss of ($0.01) per share, compared to ($0.03) per share Adjusted EBITDA of $700,000 , an improvement of $557,000

per share, compared to per share Adjusted EBITDA of , an improvement of Cash and cash equivalents increased to $11.0 million , up $1.7 million compared to prior year end

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results reflect the continued momentum across our organization. The third and fourth quarter represented the two best quarters for net platform deployments in company history, contributing to 152 net new deployments for the year," said Roy W. Olivier, Interim President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Through new partnerships and product initiatives - including the recent launch of our Article Galaxy 3.0 platform – our users are capable of accessing information in a faster, more simplified manner. These items, combined with our ongoing sales and marketing improvements and strong balance sheet, leave us well-positioned for continued progress in fiscal 2022."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue increased 4.2% to $8.2 million, compared to $7.9 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 34% to $1.4 million compared to approximately $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 41 net new added in the quarter, and upselling current platform customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $5.9 million, up 6% sequentially and 32% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.8 million, relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,132, compared to 1,087 customers in the prior year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 160 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 33.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $2.8 million, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development, and administrative personnel costs.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was ($89,000), or nil per share, compared to a net loss of ($1,000), or nil per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $134,000, compared to $146,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Total revenue increased 2.2% to $31.8 million, compared to $31.1 million in fiscal 2020.

Platform subscription revenue was $5.1 million, a 32% increase over the prior year. The increase was primarily due an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and upselling current platform customers.

Transaction revenue was $26.6 million, a 2% decrease compared to the previous year. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in order volume.

Total gross margin improved 140 basis points over the prior year to 32.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $10.6 million compared to $10.5 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development personnel costs.

Net loss from continuing operations improved by $495,000 over the prior year to ($285,000). Net loss per share improved by $0.02 from fiscal 2020, to $(0.01) per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $700,000, compared to $143,000 in the prior year (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2021, amounted to $11.0 million compared to $9.3 million as of June 30, 2020. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Conference Call

Research Solutions Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10016429

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until October 14, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10016429, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter









Quarter Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Change % Change Revenue:









Platforms $ 1,429,159 $ 1,066,630 $ 362,529 34.0%

Transactions 6,788,494 6,819,150 (30,656) -0.4% Total Revenue 8,217,653 7,885,780 331,873 4.2%









Gross Profit:









Platforms 1,171,840 913,389 258,450 28.3%

Transactions 1,570,376 1,595,144 (24,768) -1.6% Total Gross Profit 2,742,216 2,508,533 233,682 9.3%









Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms 82.0% 85.6% -3.6%



Transactions 23.1% 23.4% -0.3%

Total Gross Profit 33.4% 31.8% 1.6%











Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing 521,220 692,096 (170,876) -24.7%

Technology and product development 732,371 537,830 194,541 36.2%

General and administrative 1,354,244 1,132,483 221,761 19.6%

Depreciation and amortization 2,694 3,746 (1,052) -28.1%

Stock-based compensation 221,589 143,054 78,535 54.9%

Foreign currency translation loss (890) 4,214 (5,104) -121.1% Total Operating Expenses 2,831,228 2,513,423 317,805 12.6% Income (loss) from operations (89,012) (4,890) (84,122) -1720.4%









Other Income (Expenses):









Other income (expense) 263 4,306 (4,043) -93.9%

Provision for income taxes (127) 25 (152) 608.0%

Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -

Total Other Income (Expenses): 136 4,331 (4,195) -96.9% Net income (loss) $ (88,876) $ (559) (88,317) -15,810.2%









Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,381 $ 146,124 $ (11,743) 8.0%















Quarter Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Change % Change Platforms:









ARR (Annual recurring revenue):









Beginning of Period $ 5,554,595 $ 4,149,830 $ 1,404,765 33.9%

Incremental ARR 325,584 296,258 29,326 9.9%

End of Period $ 5,880,179 $ 4,446,088 $ 1,434,091 32.3%











Deployments:









Beginning of Period 512 374 138 36.9%

Incremental Deployments 41 27 14 51.9%

End of Period 553 401 152 37.9%











ASP (Average sales price):









Beginning of Period $ 10,849 $ 11,096 $ (247) -2.2%

End of Period $ 10,633 $ 11,088 $ (454) -4.1%









Transaction Customers:









Corporate customers 845 808 37 4.6%

Academic customers 287 279 8 2.9%

Total customers 1,132 1,087 45 4.1%

Fiscal Full Year Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year







Year Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Change % Change Revenue:









Platforms $ 5,135,565 $ 3,890,689 $ 1,244,876 32.0%

Transactions 26,620,780 27,168,048 (547,268) -2.0% Total Revenue 31,756,345 31,058,737 697,608 2.2%









Gross Profit:









Platforms 4,223,595 3,246,551 977,044 30.1%

Transactions 6,062,419 6,391,331 (328,912) -5.1% Total Gross Profit 10,286,014 9,637,882 648,132 6.7%









Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms 82.2% 83.4% -1.2%



Transactions 22.8% 23.5% -0.8%

Total Gross Profit 32.4% 31.0% 1.4%











Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing 2,073,878 2,508,238 (434,360) -17.3%

Technology and product development 2,644,274 2,121,978 522,296 24.6%

General and administrative 4,867,659 4,864,783 2,876 0.1%

Depreciation and amortization 11,522 23,654 (12,132) -51.3%

Stock-based compensation 1,007,673 951,595 56,078 5.9%

Foreign currency translation loss (35,960) 19,529 (55,489) -284.1% Total Operating Expenses 10,569,046 10,489,777 79,269 0.8% Income (loss) from operations (283,032) (851,895) 568,862 66.8%









Other Income (Expenses):









Other income (expense) 1,147 80,044 (78,897) -98.6%

Provision for income taxes (3,204) (7,836) 4,632 59.1%

Gain on sale of disc'd operations - 117,445 (117,445) -100.0% Total Other Income (Expenses): (2,057) 189,653 (191,710) -101.1% Net income (loss) $ (285,089) $ (662,242) 377,152 57.0%









Adjusted EBITDA $ 700,203 $ 142,883 $ 557,319 -390.1%















Year Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Change % Change Platforms:









ARR (Annual recurring revenue):









Beginning of Period $ 4,446,088 $ 3,224,672 $ 1,221,416 37.9%

Incremental ARR 1,434,091 1,221,416 212,675 17.4%

End of Period $ 5,880,179 $ 4,446,088 $ 1,434,091 32.3%











Deployments:









Beginning of Period 401 301 100 33.2%

Incremental Deployments 152 100 52 52.0%

End of Period 553 401 152 37.9%











ASP (Average sales price):









Beginning of Period $ 11,088 $ 10,713 $ 374 3.5%

End of Period $ 10,633 $ 11,088 $ (454) -4.1%









Transaction Customers:









Corporate customers 825 841 (16) -1.8%

Academic customers 285 278 7 2.3%

Total customers 1,110 1,119 (9) -0.8%















Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (88,876) $ (559) $ (88,317) 15810.2% Add (deduct):









Other income (expense) (263) (4,306) 4,043 93.9%

Foreign currency translation loss (890) 4,214 (5,104) -121.1%

Provision for income taxes 127 (25) 152 -608.0%

Depreciation and amortization 2,694 3,746 (1,052) -28.1%

Stock-based compensation 221,589 143,054 78,535 54.9%

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,381 $ 146,124 $ (11,743) -8.0%





Year Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (285,089) $ (662,242) $ 377,152 57.0% Add (deduct):



-



Other income (expense) (1,147) (80,044) 78,897 98.6%

Foreign currency translation loss (35,960) 19,529 (55,489) -284.1%

Provision for income taxes 3,204 7,836 (4,632) -59.1%

Depreciation and amortization 11,522 23,654 (12,132) -51.3%

Stock-based compensation 1,007,673 951,595 56,078 5.9%

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - (117,445) 117,445 100.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 700,203 $ 142,883 $ 557,319 -390.1%

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding improved liquidity, an expanded investor base and driving long-term shareholder value as a result of listing on Nasdaq, continued momentum in the Company's business and financial performance, and the Company's strong outlook. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets



















June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,004,337

$ 9,311,556 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $51,495 and $88,485, respectively



4,717,453



4,449,260 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



270,252



241,747 Prepaid royalties



904,921



720,367 Total current assets



16,896,963



14,722,930













Other assets:











Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $824,123 and $804,999, respectively



20,755



11,276 Deposits and other assets



906



6,155 Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $463,022 and $390,691, respectively



—



72,331 Total assets

$ 16,918,624

$ 14,812,692













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 6,687,188

$ 6,349,845 Deferred revenue



4,804,351



3,524,507 Lease liability, current portion



—



79,326 Total current liabilities



11,491,539



9,953,678













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



— Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,498,215 and 26,032,263 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



26,498



26,032 Additional paid-in capital



26,982,052



26,134,819 Accumulated deficit



(21,461,888)



(21,176,799) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(119,577)



(125,038) Total stockholders' equity



5,427,085



4,859,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 16,918,624

$ 14,812,692

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss































Years Ended



June 30,



2021

2020













Revenue:











Platforms

$ 5,135,565

$ 3,890,689 Transactions



26,620,780



27,168,048 Total revenue



31,756,345



31,058,737













Cost of revenue:











Platforms



911,970



644,138 Transactions



20,558,361



20,776,717 Total cost of revenue



21,470,331



21,420,855 Gross profit



10,286,014



9,637,882













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative



10,557,524



10,466,123 Depreciation and amortization



11,522



23,654 Total operating expenses



10,569,046



10,489,777













Loss from operations



(283,032)



(851,895)













Other income



1,147



80,044













Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(281,885)



(771,851) Provision for income taxes



(3,204)



(7,836)













Loss from continuing operations



(285,089)



(779,687)













Gain from sale of discontinued operations



—



117,445













Net loss



(285,089)



(662,242)













Other comprehensive income (loss):











Foreign currency translation



5,461



(15,453) Comprehensive loss

$ (279,628)

$ (677,695)













Loss per common share:











Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03) Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted

$ —

$ — Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



26,008,368



24,760,790

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Years Ended



June 30,



2021

2020













Cash flow from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (285,089)

$ (662,242) Gain from sale of discontinued operations



—



(117,445) Loss from continuing operations



(285,089)



(779,687) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



11,522



23,654 Amortization of lease right



72,331



119,914 Fair value of vested stock options



631,335



610,634 Fair value of vested restricted common stock



376,338



340,961 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(268,193)



43,909 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(28,505)



199,289 Prepaid royalties



(184,554)



(720,367) Deposits and other assets



5,360



8,094 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



337,343



1,486,950 Deferred revenue



1,279,844



1,214,301 Lease liability



(79,326)



(129,187) Net cash provided by operating activities



1,868,406



2,418,465













Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment



(19,854)



— Net cash used in investing activities



(19,854)



—













Cash flow from financing activities:











Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



88,850



— Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



237,501



1,875,000 Common stock repurchase and retirement



(178,012)



(321,601) Repurchase of stock options and warrants



(308,313)



— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(159,974)



1,553,399













Effect of exchange rate changes



4,203



(13,398) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



1,692,781



3,958,466 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



9,311,556



5,353,090 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 11,004,337

$ 9,311,556













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid for income taxes

$ 3,204

$ 7,836

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

