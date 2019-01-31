Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- SaaS-Based Platform Revenue up 62%, Total Gross Margin Improves 300 Basis Points to 28.4% -
Feb 14, 2019, 16:05 ET
ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter
- Platform revenue up 62% to $668,000, with a 45% increase in total Platform deployments to 267. Annual recurring revenue up 58% to $2.7 million.
- Transaction revenue was $6.3 million versus $6.4 million, with customer count up 4% to 1,083.
- Total gross margin up 300 basis points to 28.4%.
- Net loss from continuing operations was $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per share.
Management Commentary
"Our SaaS-based Platform business continued its momentum in the second quarter with strong growth in revenue and gross margin," said Peter Derycz, president and CEO of Research Solutions. "This was primarily driven by our continued execution of new Platform deployments and continued Platform 'upsells,' which confirms that many of our users find significant value from our Platform and seek greater access to all of its functionality.
"During the quarter, we also launched a Platform version update with self-registration capabilities, allowing for more efficient lead generation and frictionless sign-ups, which we believe will drive more deployments. The new release also included the introduction of our Reference Manager gadget. This is a powerful tool that provides key stand-alone capabilities in the arena of literature data accumulation and management, along with full interplay with our gadget ecosystem and integration with standard writing tools, such as Microsoft Word.
"At the end of the second quarter, we successfully launched version 2.4 of the Platform, which contained major improvements to the Reference Manager function, an expanded Gadget Factory, and enhanced self-registration features, including the ability to sign up using a LinkedIn account. Additionally, we expanded our sales team and launched new test marketing campaigns, all of which contributed to the continued Platform acceleration.
"In fact, we've had a strong start to our fiscal third quarter, and as of the end of January, we reached 277 Platform customers and an annual recurring revenue run-rate of $2.9 million. Given our momentum, we are in a strong position for the second half of fiscal 2019, especially as we continue our pace of regular Platform technology enrichment and officially launch a new, more efficient marketing strategy."
Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 2% to $7.0 million compared to $6.8 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Platform subscription revenue increased 62% to $668,000 compared to $413,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to a 45% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments to 267. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 58% to $2.7 million (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $6.3 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Total active customers increased 4% from 1,044 to 1,083 and transaction count declined slightly from 205,000 to 203,000 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin increased 300 basis points to 28.4% from 25.4% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a 360 basis point increase in Platform gross margin and the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.
Total operating expenses were $2.7 million compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher non-cash stock-based compensation, and increased spending on technology and product development related to the Platform business.
Net loss from continuing operations improved to $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(0.2) million compared to $(0.3) million in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2018, amounted to $4.8 million compared to $4.9 million at June 30, 2018. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit. Apart from a $0.1 million office lease liability due to new accounting guidance for leases, the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.
Further details about these results are available in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.
Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host an investor conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, February 14, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10006085
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 28, 2019.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10006085
|
Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Year-Ago Quarter
|
Quarter Ended Dec. 31,
|
Six Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
%
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
%
|
Revenue:
|
Platforms
|
$ 667,545
|
$ 413,404
|
$ 254,141
|
61.5%
|
$ 1,256,558
|
$ 801,349
|
$ 455,209
|
56.8%
|
Transactions
|
6,321,297
|
6,409,816
|
(88,519)
|
-1.4%
|
12,684,805
|
12,769,711
|
(84,906)
|
-0.7%
|
Total Revenue
|
6,988,842
|
6,823,220
|
165,622
|
2.4%
|
13,941,363
|
13,571,060
|
370,303
|
2.7%
|
Gross Profit:
|
Platforms
|
545,468
|
323,042
|
222,426
|
68.9%
|
1,026,222
|
627,000
|
399,222
|
63.7%
|
Transactions
|
1,442,771
|
1,412,828
|
29,943
|
2.1%
|
2,909,972
|
2,858,309
|
51,663
|
1.8%
|
Total Gross Profit
|
1,988,239
|
1,735,870
|
252,369
|
14.5%
|
3,936,194
|
3,485,309
|
450,885
|
12.9%
|
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
|
Platforms
|
81.7%
|
78.1%
|
3.6%
|
81.7%
|
78.2%
|
3.4%
|
Transactions
|
22.8%
|
22.0%
|
0.8%
|
22.9%
|
22.4%
|
0.6%
|
Total Gross Profit as a % of revenue
|
28.4%
|
25.4%
|
3.0%
|
28.2%
|
25.7%
|
2.6%
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
445,879
|
524,587
|
(78,708)
|
-15.0%
|
877,296
|
1,203,550
|
(326,254)
|
-27.1%
|
Technology and product dev.
|
553,272
|
454,507
|
98,765
|
21.7%
|
1,053,067
|
907,323
|
145,744
|
16.1%
|
General and administrative
|
1,180,599
|
1,098,795
|
81,804
|
7.4%
|
2,299,210
|
2,230,198
|
69,012
|
3.1%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,733
|
46,330
|
(36,597)
|
-79.0%
|
20,848
|
86,898
|
(66,050)
|
-76.0%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
453,288
|
314,565
|
138,723
|
44.1%
|
569,197
|
600,807
|
(31,610)
|
-5.3%
|
Foreign currency translation loss
|
10,025
|
(485)
|
10,510
|
2167.0%
|
15,005
|
(12,872)
|
27,877
|
216.6%
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
2,652,796
|
2,438,299
|
214,497
|
8.8%
|
4,834,623
|
5,015,903
|
(181,280)
|
-3.6%
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(664,557)
|
(702,429)
|
37,872
|
5.4%
|
(898,429)
|
(1,530,594)
|
632,165
|
41.3%
|
Other Income (Expenses):
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
(3,000)
|
3,000
|
100.0%
|
-
|
(6,000)
|
6,000
|
100.0%
|
Other income (expense)
|
23,764
|
11,312
|
12,452
|
110.1%
|
47,249
|
24,114
|
23,135
|
95.9%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(7,442)
|
(9,816)
|
2,374
|
24.2%
|
(16,663)
|
(21,567)
|
4,904
|
22.7%
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|
55,698
|
79,353
|
(23,655)
|
-29.8%
|
97,418
|
136,502
|
(39,084)
|
-28.6%
|
Total Other Income (Expenses):
|
72,020
|
77,849
|
(5,829)
|
-7.5%
|
128,004
|
133,049
|
(5,045)
|
-3.8%
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (592,537)
|
$ (624,580)
|
32,043
|
5.1%
|
$ (770,425)
|
$ (1,397,545)
|
627,120
|
44.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (191,511)
|
$ (342,019)
|
$ 150,508
|
44.0%
|
$ (293,379)
|
$ (855,761)
|
$ 562,382
|
65.7%
|
Platforms:
|
ARR (Annual recurring revenue)
|
$ 2,702,137
|
$ 1,708,547
|
$ 993,590
|
58.2%
|
$ 2,702,137
|
$ 1,708,547
|
$ 993,590
|
58.2%
|
Deployments
|
267
|
184
|
83
|
45.1%
|
267
|
184
|
83
|
45.1%
|
ASP (Average sales price)
|
$ 10,120
|
$ 9,286
|
$ 835
|
9.0%
|
$ 10,120
|
$ 9,286
|
$ 835
|
9.0%
|
Transactions:
|
Transaction count
|
202,681
|
205,019
|
(2,338)
|
-1.1%
|
404,893
|
410,085
|
(5,192)
|
-1.3%
|
Corporate customers
|
838
|
816
|
22
|
2.7%
|
842
|
811
|
31
|
3.8%
|
Academic customers
|
245
|
228
|
17
|
7.5%
|
242
|
222
|
20
|
9.0%
|
Total customers
|
1,083
|
1,044
|
39
|
3.7%
|
1,084
|
1,033
|
51
|
4.9%
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
|
Quarter Ended Dec. 31,
|
Six Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ (592,537)
|
$ (624,580)
|
$ 32,043
|
$ (770,425)
|
$ (1,397,545)
|
$ 627,120
|
Add (deduct):
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
3,000
|
(3,000)
|
-
|
6,000
|
(6,000)
|
Other income (expense)
|
(23,764)
|
(11,312)
|
(12,452)
|
(47,249)
|
(24,114)
|
(23,135)
|
Foreign currency translation loss
|
10,025
|
(485)
|
10,510
|
15,005
|
(12,872)
|
27,877
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7,442
|
9,816
|
(2,374)
|
16,663
|
21,567
|
(4,904)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,733
|
46,330
|
(36,597)
|
20,848
|
86,898
|
(66,050)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
453,288
|
314,565
|
138,723
|
569,197
|
600,807
|
(31,610)
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|
(55,698)
|
(79,353)
|
23,655
|
(97,418)
|
(136,502)
|
39,084
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (191,511)
|
$ (342,019)
|
$ 150,508
|
$ (293,379)
|
$ (855,761)
|
$ 562,382
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the company's products in the market; the company's success in obtaining new customers and new Platform deployments; the company's success in technology and product development; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.
|
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,761,528
|
$
|
4,908,180
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $99,706 and $115,040, respectively
|
3,967,597
|
4,251,251
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
417,837
|
326,887
|
Prepaid royalties
|
461,128
|
93,336
|
Total current assets
|
9,608,090
|
9,579,654
|
Other assets:
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $771,038 and $749,923, respectively
|
42,798
|
59,043
|
Deposits and other assets
|
14,386
|
14,372
|
Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $212,658 and $155,698, respectively
|
250,364
|
307,324
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,915,638
|
$
|
9,960,393
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
4,662,622
|
$
|
4,686,946
|
Deferred revenue
|
2,024,235
|
1,665,746
|
Lease liability, current portion
|
124,409
|
119,786
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,811,266
|
6,472,478
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Lease liability, long-term portion
|
145,514
|
208,513
|
Total liabilities
|
6,956,780
|
6,680,991
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,239,013 and 24,016,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
24,239
|
24,017
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
23,360,388
|
22,904,691
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(20,325,024)
|
(19,554,599)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(100,745)
|
(94,707)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,958,858
|
3,279,402
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
9,915,638
|
$
|
9,960,393
|
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
Platforms
|
$
|
667,545
|
$
|
413,404
|
$
|
1,256,558
|
$
|
801,349
|
Transactions
|
6,321,297
|
6,409,816
|
12,684,805
|
12,769,711
|
Total revenue
|
6,988,842
|
6,823,220
|
13,941,363
|
13,571,060
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Platforms
|
122,077
|
90,362
|
230,336
|
174,349
|
Transactions
|
4,878,526
|
4,996,988
|
9,774,833
|
9,911,402
|
Total cost of revenue
|
5,000,603
|
5,087,350
|
10,005,169
|
10,085,751
|
Gross profit
|
1,988,239
|
1,735,870
|
3,936,194
|
3,485,309
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,643,063
|
2,391,969
|
4,813,775
|
4,929,005
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,733
|
46,330
|
20,848
|
86,898
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,652,796
|
2,438,299
|
4,834,623
|
5,015,903
|
Loss from operations
|
(664,557)
|
(702,429)
|
(898,429)
|
(1,530,594)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
(3,000)
|
-
|
(6,000)
|
Other income
|
23,764
|
11,312
|
47,249
|
24,114
|
Total other income
|
23,764
|
8,312
|
47,249
|
18,114
|
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
|
(640,793)
|
(694,117)
|
(851,180)
|
(1,512,480)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(7,442)
|
(9,816)
|
(16,663)
|
(21,567)
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(648,235)
|
(703,933)
|
(867,843)
|
(1,534,047)
|
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
|
55,698
|
79,353
|
97,418
|
136,502
|
Net loss
|
(592,537)
|
(624,580)
|
(770,425)
|
(1,397,545)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Foreign currency translation
|
(1,668)
|
(6,715)
|
(6,038)
|
(15,666)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(594,205)
|
$
|
(631,295)
|
$
|
(776,463)
|
$
|
(1,413,211)
|
Loss per common share:
|
Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
23,787,836
|
23,455,654
|
23,716,312
|
23,418,046
