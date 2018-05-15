Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased 10% to $7.3 million .

. Platform revenue up 81% to $489,000 , with a 79% increase in total Platform deployments to 208. Annual recurring revenue was up 76% to $2.0 million .

, with a 79% increase in total Platform deployments to 208. Annual recurring revenue was up 76% to . Transaction revenue up 7% to $6.8 million , with customer count up 8% to 1,059. Transaction count up 3% to 219,607.

, with customer count up 8% to 1,059. Transaction count up 3% to 219,607. Total gross margin up 240 basis points to 26.3%.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.3 million , or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million , or $(0.03) per share.

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter demonstrates the continued momentum in our strategy to deliver unique workflow efficiency solutions to research-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia," said Peter Derycz, president and CEO of Research Solutions. "This can be seen in our fourth consecutive quarter of approximately 10% total revenue growth and annual recurring revenue in our SaaS Platforms business that has surpassed $2 million.

"We expect our momentum to continue in the remainder of 2018 as we launch version 2.1 and 2.2 of our Platform framework, supported by powerful weekly releases or improvements to smart applications we develop called 'gadgets.' This will be supported by a sales and marketing team that we are reconstructing to drive optimum efficiency and investment returns."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 10% to $7.3 million compared to $6.6 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 81% to $489,000 compared to $271,000 in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due to a 79% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments to 208. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 76% to $2.0 million (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue increased 7% to $6.8 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Total active customers increased 8% from 985 to 1,059, and transaction count increased 3% from 213,000 to 220,000 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin increased 240 basis points to 26.3% from 23.9% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a 100 basis point increase in Transactions gross margin and a revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business.

Total operating expenses decreased to $2.2 million compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the continued optimization of sales and marketing resources and open positions.

Net loss from continuing operations improved to $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(0.1) million compared to $(0.6) million in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2018 were $4.8 million compared to $5.8 million at June 30, 2017. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit. Apart from a $0.2 million office lease liability due to new accounting guidance for leases, the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Further details about these results are available in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host an investor conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10004686

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10004686

Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Year-Ago Quarter





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2018 2017 Change %

2018 2017 Change % Revenue:



















Platforms $ 489,219 $ 270,920 $ 218,299 80.6%

$ 1,290,568 $ 662,129 $ 628,439 94.9%

Transactions 6,792,289 6,372,679 419,610 6.6%

19,562,000 18,245,640 1,316,360 7.2% Total Revenue 7,281,508 6,643,599 637,909 9.6%

20,852,568 18,907,769 1,944,799 10.3%



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 386,034 212,553 173,481 81.6%

1,013,034 528,175 484,859 91.8%

Transactions 1,532,330 1,374,837 157,493 11.5%

4,390,639 3,868,109 522,530 13.5% Total Gross Profit 1,918,364 1,587,390 330,974 20.9%

5,403,673 4,396,284 1,007,389 22.9%



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 78.9% 78.5% 0.5%



78.5% 79.8% -1.3%



Transactions 22.6% 21.6% 1.0%



22.4% 21.2% 1.2%

Total Gross Profit 26.3% 23.9% 2.5%



25.9% 23.3% 2.7%





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 522,894 698,346 (175,452) -25.1%

1,726,443 1,683,704 42,739 2.5%

Technology and product development 436,672 396,765 39,907 10.1%

1,343,995 1,062,790 281,204 26.5%

General and administrative 1,091,930 1,120,481 (28,551) -2.5%

3,322,127 3,341,788 (19,660) -0.6%

Depreciation and amortization 32,768 33,906 (1,138) -3.4%

119,666 96,801 22,865 23.6%

Stock-based compensation 114,340 112,326 2,014 1.8%

715,147 518,012 197,135 38.1%

Foreign currency translation loss (9,737) 6,272 (16,009) -255.2%

(22,609) 27,227 (49,836) -183.0% Total Operating Expenses 2,188,866 2,368,095 (179,229) -7.6%

7,204,769 6,730,322 474,447 7.0%



















Income (loss) from operations (270,502) (780,705) 510,203 65.4%

(1,801,096) (2,334,038) 532,942 22.8%



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Interest expense 2,000 (3,000) 5,000 166.7%

(4,000) (9,000) 5,000 55.6%

Other income (expense) 13,769 10,143 3,626 35.7%

37,883 20,277 17,606 86.8%

Provision for income taxes (10,531) (5,544) (4,987) -90.0%

(32,098) (28,486) (3,612) -12.7%

Income from discontinued operations - 141,616 (141,616) -100.0%

- 460,131 (460,131) -100.0%

Gain on sale of discontinued operations 69,277 - 69,277



205,779 - 205,779

Total Other Income (Expenses): 74,515 143,215 (68,700) -48.0%

207,564 442,922 (235,358) -53.1%



















Net income (loss) $ (195,987) $ (637,490) $ 441,503 69.3%

$ (1,593,532) $ (1,891,116) $ 297,584 15.7%



















Platforms:



















ARR (Annual recurring revenue)









$ 1,982,867 $ 1,124,451 $ 858,416 76.3%

Deployments









208 116 92 79.3%

ASP (Average sales price)









$ 9,533 $ 9,694 $ (161) -1.7% Transactions:



















Transaction count 219,607 212,827 6,780 3.2%

629,692 597,697 31,995 5.4%

Corporate customers 848 802 46 5.7%

823 773 50 6.5%

Academic customers 211 183 28 15.3%

218 179 39 21.7%

Total customers 1,059 985 74 7.5%

1,042 952 89 9.4%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, income from discontinued operations, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):



Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,





2018 2017 Change

2018 2017 Change Net Income (loss) $ (195,987) $ (637,490) $ 441,503

$ (1,593,532) $ (1,891,116) $ 297,584

Add (deduct):

















Interest expense (2,000) 3,000 (5,000)

4,000 9,000 (5,000)



Other income (expense) (13,769) (10,143) (3,626)

(37,883) (20,277) (17,606)



Foreign currency translation loss (9,737) 6,272 (16,009)

(22,609) 27,227 (49,836)



Provision for income taxes 10,531 5,544 4,987

32,098 28,486 3,612



Depreciation and amortization 32,768 33,906 (1,138)

119,666 96,801 22,865



Stock-based compensation 114,340 112,326 2,014

715,147 518,012 197,135



Income from discontinued operations - (141,616) 141,616

- (460,131) 460,131



Gain on sale of discontinued operations (69,277) - (69,277)

(205,779) - (205,779)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (133,131) $ (628,201) $ 495,070

$ (988,892) $ (1,691,998) $ 703,106

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70+% of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the company's products in the market; the company's success in obtaining new customers and new Platform deployments; the company's success in technology and product development; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















March 31,

June 30,



2018

2017



(unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,801,305

$ 5,773,950 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $119,462 and $119,536, respectively



4,336,057



5,465,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



302,811



196,820 Prepaid royalties



127,906



566,282 Total current assets



9,568,079



12,002,351













Other assets:











Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $741,398 and $699,421, respectively



72,434



85,737 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $701,436 and $623,714, respectively



21,600



41,870 Deposits and other assets



14,459



14,466 Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $99,864 and $45,105, respectively



335,380



417,917 Total assets

$ 10,011,952

$ 12,562,341













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 4,687,974

$ 6,443,056 Deferred revenue



1,652,160



1,335,475 Lease liability, current portion



117,507



110,888 Total current liabilities



6,457,641



7,889,419













Long-term liabilities:











Lease liability, long-term portion



239,555



328,299 Total liabilities



6,697,196



8,217,718













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



- Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 23,980,383 and 23,883,145 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



23,980



23,883 Additional paid-in capital



22,853,945



22,267,327 Accumulated deficit



(19,469,389)



(17,875,858) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(93,780)



(70,729) Total stockholders' equity



3,314,756



4,344,623 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,011,952

$ 12,562,341

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Revenue:























Platforms

$ 489,219

$ 270,920

$ 1,290,568

$ 662,129 Transactions



6,792,289



6,372,679



19,562,000



18,245,640 Total revenue



7,281,508



6,643,599



20,852,568



18,907,769

























Cost of revenue:























Platforms



103,185



58,367



277,534



133,954 Transactions



5,259,959



4,997,842



15,171,361



14,377,531 Total cost of revenue



5,363,144



5,056,209



15,448,895



14,511,485 Gross profit



1,918,364



1,587,390



5,403,673



4,396,284

























Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative



2,156,097



2,334,189



7,085,102



6,633,521 Depreciation and amortization



32,768



33,906



119,666



96,801 Total operating expenses



2,188,865



2,368,095



7,204,768



6,730,322 Loss from operations



(270,501)



(780,705)



(1,801,095)



(2,334,038)

























Other income (expenses):























Interest expense



2,000



(3,000)



(4,000)



(9,000) Other income



13,769



10,143



37,883



20,277 Total other income



15,769



7,143



33,883



11,277

























Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(254,732)



(773,562)



(1,767,212)



(2,322,761) Provision for income taxes



(10,531)



(5,544)



(32,098)



(28,486)

























Loss from continuing operations



(265,263)



(779,106)



(1,799,310)



(2,351,247)

























Discontinued operations:























Income from discontinued operations



-



141,616



-



460,131 Gain from sale of discontinued operations



69,277



-



205,779



- Income from discontinued operations



69,277



141,616



205,779



460,131

























Net loss



(195,986)



(637,490)



(1,593,531)



(1,891,116)

























Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation



(7,385)



(18,090)



(23,051)



(16,178) Comprehensive loss

$ (203,371)

$ (655,580)

$ (1,616,582)

$ (1,907,294)

























Loss per common share:























Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.10) Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted

$ -

$ -

$ 0.01

$ 0.02 Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.08) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



23,498,796



23,265,939



23,444,569



23,199,010



























View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-reports-fiscal-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300648941.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

