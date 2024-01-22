Research Solutions to Participate in the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 24

Research Solutions, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO and Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Wednesday, January 24th at 3:30 pm ET.

The conference will be hosted live by M-Vest.  Investors that wish to listen to the presentation can register here.

About Research Solutions 
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit  www.researchsolutions.com.

