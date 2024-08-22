Research Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that management will participate in a pair of upcoming investor conferences.

Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference

Research Solutions, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

August 28, 2024; Chicago, IL

Group presentation at 3:00pm ET and 1-on-1 meeting format

Webcast available at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest

Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences should contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or [email protected]

Lake Street Capital Markets BIG8 Conference

September 12, 2024; New York, NY

1-on-1 meeting format

Qualified investors interested in attending should contact their Lake Street sales representative.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.