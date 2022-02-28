Research Solutions to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.

"We are honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell as we complete our second year on the exchange," said Roy W. Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Uplisting to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange has greatly expanded our potential universe of institutional investors, providing a broader audience for us to share our strategic transition to higher growth and recurring revenue through our Article Galaxy platform. I would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued support, and our employees around the world for their dedication to the company."

A live stream of the ceremony can be viewed on the Nasdaq website beginning at 3:45pm ET.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.