Research Study Confirms Efficacy of Doctor's Biome Signature Probiotics Blend

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in vitro research study conducted by the Eurofins Labs confirmed efficacy of Doctor's Biome proprietary blend of probiotics (10 lactobacilli and 5 bifidobacteria) in inhibition of Clostridium difficile (C. diff); a life-threatening diarrhea-causing bacteria.

Interestingly, the genus and species of all 15 probiotic bacteria in this new study were the same as the genus and species of the probiotic bacteria in the earlier study but the their strains were different ( Journal of Gastroenterology Research ).

"This is an exciting finding for which we appreciate the innovation-driven efforts of Dr. Reza Kamarei, our Chief Science and Technology Officer," said Dr. Howard F. Robins, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Doctor's Biome. "We would like to name this proprietary blend of 15 probiotic bacteria Doctor's Biome Signature Probiotic Blend."

Doctors Biome just filed a patent application for its Signature Probiotics Blend.

"This is certainly good news for our business. So far, we thought we had a unique technology to offer living probiotics in a blend of organic vegetable-fruit juice but we now know that we also have a signature probiotic blend. This will be start of the exponential phase toward accomplishing our mission: Be the Leader in Juice-Based Clinically Validated Probiotics," said Richard Finkelstein, CEO of Doctor's Biome.

Advantages of Doctor's Biome products include:

27 billion CFUs (Colony Forming Unit) of actively living probiotics in each 2-ounce bottle at the time of manufacture. Doctor's Biome probiotics are living and ready to function in the GI tract.

Doctor's Biome probiotics are delivered in natural blend of organic vegetable & fruit juices (mint juice, cucumber juice, apple juice, lettuce juice, kale juice, celery juice, and lemon juice) with a delicious fruity sweet/tart taste.

Shelf stable for two months stored at room temperature (70F) and three months refrigerated.

Every batch of Doctor's Biome Colon Health is tested by an independent, FDA-registered accredited microbiology lab.

Doctor's Biome (Newgen 27, LLC) is a New York registered company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative science-based, clinically-tested probiotic products.

