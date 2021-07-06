Research Technology Provider quantilope is Expanding to the UK Market

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope is expanding into the UK market opening an official office in London in July 2021. The fast-growing technology company offering professional, automated market research is strengthening its international growth strategy and intensifying its business with existing and new international key accounts. The United Kingdom (UK) is Europe's biggest and the world's second largest market for market research after the US, with sales of almost $7 billion.

quantilope has been on a path of global expansion, opening its first international office in New York in 2019, which has now grown to over 60 employees and a robust enterprise focused business. quantilope's expansion into the UK represents the firm's strong growth and move towards becoming the global leader in insights automation.

Georg Wesinger, European Vice President for quantilope, will be responsible for managing the UK business and developing a team of local experts. In 2021, the UK office will hire 10 - 15 new employees with a focus on sales and research consulting. "The UK is an important market for quantilope to successfully scale our international business in Europe. With the new location in London, we can intensify our existing contacts of strong, international brands and scale the roll-out of quantilope's Insights Automation platform in the European market", explains Georg Wesinger.

"Our successful expansion into the US has confirmed quantilope as an emerging technology player in the market research industry. An expansion into the UK is the logical next step to further our growth globally and fully cover the needs of international key accounts," said Dr. Peter Aschmoneit, CEO and CO-Founder of quantilope. "Motivated talents with high enthusiasm and expertise for technology and consumer insights who want to help shape the growing business in the UK are welcome!" Peter Aschmoneit further explains.

Founded in Germany in 2014, quantilope is an Insights Automation platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, Tracking and more. The end-to-end platform connects the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days.

quantilope employs more than 200 people worldwide with global clients including Danone, FlowersFoods, Pepsi, Nestlé and Telekom, as well as renowned institutes and consulting agencies such as GfK.

