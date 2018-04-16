Researchers Join the Fight to Defeat Brain Disease

That is why funding the innovative research of early-career investigators is a cornerstone program of the American Brain Foundation which has supported almost 250 neurologists and neuroscientists in their early research, enabling 79 percent of them to request and receive federal or non-federal funding for long-term research.

Today the American Brain Foundation announced multi-year funding, totaling $1,580,000 for the projects of 10 rising brain disease researchers, provided in conjunction with its research partners, the American Academy of Neurology and 9 of the most prestigious national organizations working for better treatments, prevention and cures of a broad array of brain diseases. The researchers and the Foundation's research partners include:

McKnight Clinical Translational Research Scholarships in Cognitive Aging and Age-Related Memory Loss – Two awarded at $150,000 over 2 years

Funded by the McKnight Brain Research Foundation through the American Brain Foundation, and the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Brice McConnell, PhD, MD, Denver, CO

Kimberly Albert, PhD, Nashville, TN

Susan S. Spencer Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Epilepsy - $130,000 over 2 years

Funded by the American Epilepsy Society, Epilepsy Foundation, and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Hiroki Nariai, MD, Los Angeles, CA

Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Muscular Dystrophy - $130,000 over 2 years

Funded by the Muscular Dystrophy Association and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Katharine Nicholson, MD, Boston, MS

Clinical Research Training Scholarship in ALS - $150,000 over 2 years

Funded by The ALS Association and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Peter Creigh, MD, Rochester, NY

Clinician Scientist Development Award in Interventional Neurology - $240,000 over 3 years

Funded by the Society of Vascular & Interventional Neurology and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Sunil A. Sheth, MD, Houston, Texas

Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Dementia with Lewy Bodies - $130,000 over 2 years

Funded by The Mary E. Groff Charitable Trust and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Bhavana Patel, MD, Gainesville, FL

Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome - $130,000 over 2 years

Funded by the Tourette Association of America and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Wissam Georges Deeb, MD, Gainesville, FL

Clinician Scientist Development Award in Multiple Sclerosis - $240,000 over 3 years

Funded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and American Brain Foundation

Emily Harrington, MD, PhD, Baltimore, MD

Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Neuromuscular Disease - $130,000 over 2 years

Funded by the Muscle Study Group and American Brain Foundation

In collaboration with the American Academy of Neurology Institute

Davut Pehlivan, MD, Houston, Texas

"Through our research partnerships, the American Brain Foundation is working to develop an army of researchers investigating across the whole spectrum of brain diseases," said Dr. Robert Griggs, chair of the American Brain Foundation Research Advisory Committee. "Our unique research partnership with our founder, the American Academy of Neurology, gives our Foundation access to the best and brightest minds to source the most high-risk and high-reward research."

About the American Brain Foundation: The American Brain Foundation brings researchers and donors together to defeat brain disease. The Foundation funds the vital research needed to cure the brain diseases that affect one in six Americans. The Foundation believes that funding research across the broad spectrum of brain diseases is the best hope for finding better treatments, prevention, and cures for the brain diseases affecting 1 in 6 people, because the major diseases of the brain and nervous system are scientifically and mechanistically related. Founded by the American Academy of Neurology, the world's largest association serving neurologists and the neuroscience community, the American Brain Foundation's mission is to bring researchers and donors together to defeat brain disease. www.AmericanBrainFoundation.org

