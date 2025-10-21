Researchers Link Orphan Gene in SARS-CoV-2 Virus to More Severe Cases of COVID-19

The international research findings could contribute to better therapies as well as more information to plan for future pandemics

AMES, Iowa and NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An international team of researchers led by scientists at Iowa State University, Weill Cornell Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has found that an orphan gene in the SARS-CoV-2 virus is responsible for exacerbating COVID-19 severity. The findings not only present a potential target for future therapeutic interventions for COVID-19 but also underscore the importance of orphan genes in viral evolution and how that information may inform the study of future pandemics. The findings were recently published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.

Orphan genes are only found in a specific species or group of closely related species and are rarely studied in detail. Prior studies have identified orphan gene, ORF10, in SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. However, the role ORF10 played in COVID-19 outcomes in humans remained unknown.

As part of the work being done by the COVID-19 International Research Team (COV-IRT), this study combined lab experiments, analysis of thousands of patient samples, and genetic data from millions of SARS-CoV-2 sequences. Together, these efforts revealed how ORF10 has evolved, how it affects mitochondria and the immune system, how it is turned on in different tissues and cell types, and that patients with certain ORF10 structure altering mutations tended to have milder cases of COVID-19.

"While many orphan genes remain understudied, we know that thousands of orphan genes have contributed to more dangerous and deadly organisms and viruses," said first study author Jeffrey Haltom, PhD, a bioinformatic scientist with the Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at CHOP who began this research at Iowa State University. "Since we are beginning to learn more about the evolution of viruses via their orphan genes, we wanted to apply that line of questioning to SARS-CoV-2 to determine whether its orphan gene could provide us with clues about what makes the virus so dangerous to humans."

The study found that millions of ORF10 sequences of SARS-CoV-2, from the Alpha to Omicron variants of concern (VOC), are identical to their ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 haplotype, the strain of the virus that was first identified in Wuhan, China in 2019. When studying the VOC – the variants of SARS-CoV-2 that were responsible for more infections, hospitalizations and deaths – the researchers found that less than 5% of genomes carried any mutations of the ORF10 orphan gene, meaning that the gene was mostly preserved as the virus evolved and continued to infect humans. In fact, four ORF10 mutations were associated with less severe clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients, and no mutations were linked to increased severity.

Researchers also found that ORF10 transcript levels can differ from other SARS-CoV-2 genes depending on the tissue, and was linked to disruptions of gene expression related to oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) – the key process by which mitochondria generate cellular energy – as well as immune network disruptions. Additionally, fully functional ORF10 is present in multiple SARS-CoV strains but absent from less severe SARS-CoV-1-like strains, suggesting a stronger connection to more severe strains of the virus.

Haltom et al, "Importance of de novo gene evolution to emerging viral threats: the ORF10 strain-restricted orphan gene of SARS-CoV-2 promotes pathogenesis." Mol Biol Evol. Online October 1, 2025. DOI: 10.1093/molbev/msaf211.

