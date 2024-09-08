Resecurity Partners with Mannai Trading Corporation to Bolster Cybersecurity in Qatar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions protecting Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies worldwide, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mannai Trading Co., a member of Mannai Corporation QPSC, one of Qatar's most diversified and innovative companies in information technology field. This collaboration signifies a pivotal advancement in enhancing cybersecurity infrastructure and digital protection across various sectors in Qatar.

Mannai Trading CO., renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, provides services to major organizations in Qatar acting as the leading ICT and digital transformation provider. The company's extensive portfolio spans industries including oil and gas, automotive distribution, information and communication technology, retail, home appliances and electronics, travel services, logistics, and representation. Mannai's success is driven by its core values of integrity, innovation, and a customer-centric approach.

The partnership between Resecurity and Mannai aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to deliver superior cybersecurity solutions to a rapidly expanding client base in Qatar. By combining Resecurity's cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and expertise with Mannai's deep market knowledge and comprehensive service delivery, this alliance is set to redefine cybersecurity standards in the region.

Demonstrating excellence in service delivery and strong execution, Resecurity was recently recognized as a Leader in the Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Radar, along with Global External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) – proving cross-domain success and an established cybersecurity solutions and services portfolio recognized by industry market experts globally.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, commented on the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with Mannai Trading CO., to enhance Qatar's cybersecurity landscape. Mannai's dedication to delivering exceptional service aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier cybersecurity solutions. Together, we are committed to safeguarding digital assets and ensuring robust cyber defenses for businesses across Qatar."

Maged Mohamed, Senior Vice President – Mannai Trading CO., shared: "Mannai is proud to partner with Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, enabling us to offer our clients unparalleled cybersecurity solutions. We look forward to a successful partnership that will fortify Qatar's digital infrastructure and protect against evolving cyber threats."

The strategic partnership will focus on several key areas:

Enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence: By integrating Resecurity's advanced threat intelligence capabilities, Mannai will provide clients with real-time insights into emerging cyber threats, allowing for proactive risk mitigation and enhanced security postures. Comprehensive Security Solutions: The partnership will deliver a suite of cybersecurity services, including threat detection and response, digital identity protection, and managed security services, tailored to meet the unique needs of Qatar's diverse industries. Capacity Building and Training: Resecurity and Mannai will collaborate to develop and deliver training programs aimed at upskilling cybersecurity professionals in Qatar , fostering a robust talent pool and knowledge transfer to support the nation's digital transformation initiatives. Collaborative Innovation and R&D: The alliance will focus on fostering innovation through joint research and development initiatives, ensuring that both organizations remain at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a secure digital future for Qatar. By combining the strengths and expertise of Resecurity and Mannai Trading Co., this alliance is poised to set new benchmarks in cybersecurity excellence and innovation.

About Mannai Corporation QPSC: Mannai Corporation QPSC, established in 1999 with headquarters in Doha, Qatar, is a diversified conglomerate offering a wide range of services and solutions across various sectors. With a strong commitment to integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Mannai Corporation continues to be a market leader, delivering long-term economic benefits to customers, shareholders, employees, and the communities it serves. To learn more about Mannai, visit https://mannai.com

About Resecurity: Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.