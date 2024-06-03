Resecurity to Showcase Cutting-Edge Intelligence Solutions at ILA Berlin 2024 - Pioneering Aerospace

BERLIN, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a global leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious ILA Berlin - Pioneering Aerospace event. Scheduled from June 5th to 9th, 2024, the ILA Berlin Air Show is a cornerstone event for the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry, bringing together industry representatives, politicians, armed forces, and academics from around the world.

Reflecting this year's theme, #PioneeringAerospace, Resecurity will demonstrate its commitment to protecting the global defense industry against emerging cyber threats and new security challenges. These challenges include intellectual property (IP) theft, targeted network intrusions, insider threats, and cyber espionage. Resecurity will showcase its state-of-the-art cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and expertise in safeguarding the aerospace sector from these sophisticated cyber threats.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We are honored to be part of ILA Berlin 2024, a premier platform that converges the brightest minds and leading innovators in the aerospace and defense industry. Our participation underscores our dedication to pioneering advanced cybersecurity measures that protect critical infrastructure and foster innovation. We look forward to engaging with industry peers and showcasing our capabilities at this iconic event."

The last edition of ILA Berlin hosted 550 exhibitors, attracted over 72,000 visitors, and welcomed 159 delegations from across the globe. This year, Resecurity is excited to join the USA Pavilion and connect with customers and industry leaders from the European Union and beyond. The event promises to be a melting pot of groundbreaking innovations, new defense technologies, and discussions on sustainability.

Resecurity invites attendees to visit their booth #344 at the USA Pavilion to explore their innovative cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the aerospace and defense sectors from evolving cyber threats. This engagement at ILA Berlin 2024 underscores Resecurity's strategic commitment to enhancing global cybersecurity resilience and supporting the aerospace industry's advancement towards a secure and sustainable future.

About ILA Berlin: Since its inception in 1909, ILA Berlin has been a premier event in the aerospace industry, bringing together key players to discuss and showcase advancements in aviation, space, and defense. The event emphasizes innovation, new technologies, and sustainability, making it a vital forum for industry leaders and stakeholders.

About Resecurity: Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.