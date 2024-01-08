Reseda Group Launches Ever Green Financial Wellness Center

Digital platform delivers financial institutions cutting-edge financial literacy content

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today unveiled its Ever Green Financial Wellness Center, a new interactive platform designed to help credit unions and community financial institutions promote financial literacy and education with consumers and member communities through engaging, personalized digital content.

The Ever Green Financial Wellness Center is a custom-labeled, digital financial education platform which is accessible through both web and mobile apps. It allows credit unions and community financial institutions to seamlessly integrate and customize the platform into their digital banking systems. Blog posts, podcasts, videos, and quizzes are all focused on financial education and are available via an API. The platform is part of Reseda Group's efforts to bring innovative technology and solutions to the credit union industry and beyond to revolutionize the member experience and promote lifelong financial literacy and empowerment.

"Financial education is the cornerstone of the credit union movement, and Reseda Group is committed to connecting our credit unions and community financial institutions with solutions that help ensure members and consumers of all ages have the knowledge and skills they need to reach their full potential," said April Clobes, president and CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU. "The Ever Green Financial Wellness Center provides financial institutions with a digital, easy-to-use solution to deliver personalized, engaging content and learning resources to educate and inspire the consumer to make smart budget decisions and take control of their personal finances."

Key features of the Ever Green Financial Wellness Center include:

  • Personalized Learning: The platform offers personalized financial education content tailored to individuals' needs and financial goals.
  • Engaging Resources: Consumers can access a wide range of interactive tools, calculators, videos, articles, and other multimedia resources that make learning about finances simple and enjoyable.
  • Customizable Integration: Financial institutions can seamlessly integrate the Ever Green Financial Wellness Center into their existing digital experience, maintaining a consistent brand experience for the consumer.
  • Data and Reporting: Detailed analytics and data allow financial institutions to monitor engagement, tailor content to meet consumer habits, and measure the impact of content and resources on spending and saving habits.

For more information about the Ever Green Financial Wellness Center and Reseda Group, visit resedagroup.com/evergreen.

About Reseda Group
Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group helps credit unions remain relevant and competitive by delivering the best products and services to their employees and member-owners through investing in strategic partners that bring innovative technology, digital resources, and credit union industry solutions to market. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

