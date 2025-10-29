Reseda Group, Maps Credit Union Acquire Pocketnest

Credit union leaders partner to leverage platform's behavioral science, generative AI to enhance member experience

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced its partnership with Maps Credit Union to acquire Pocketnest, a leading AI-powered financial wellness platform.

"Together, we're developing the future of banking, giving members easier access to financial insights and straighter paths to financial freedom — and Pocketnest's technology is significant to our future innovation," said April Clobes, president and CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU.

Powered by behavioral science and generative AI, Pocketnest delivers members personalized, holistic financial guidance across ten essential areas—from budgeting and debt management to estate and tax planning. By combining tailored education with actionable insights, Pocketnest empowers members to take action in pursuit of their long-term goals.

"At Maps Credit Union, we're always looking for innovative ways to enhance the member experience," said Mark Zook, President and CEO of Maps Credit Union. "Partnering with Reseda Group and Pocketnest allows us to prioritize our members' financial well-being like never before with an AI-driven platform to help them build a solid financial foundation, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed."

Many digital banking experiences prioritize transactions first, driving members to purchase products such as opening a line of credit or securing a loan. The new Pocketnest-centered approach enables financial institutions to create a member experience that prioritizes financial wellness, helping to establish a solid financial foundation before recommending transactions.

"Joining forces with Reseda Group and Maps Credit Union is the best opportunity for hyper personalized AI banking to create meaningful impact in the industry. Together, we're creating a new way to bank, using AI-driven personalization at scale to make financial wellness accessible and engage the next generation," said Jessica Willis, founder and CEO of Pocketnest. "Over the past five years, our small yet mighty team of nine has crushed every challenge — ranging from runway pressures to technical debt — with a 'David vs. Goliath' mindset, turning resource constraints into catalysts for creativity. And we will continue this resilience alongside some of the biggest innovators in our industry."

In addition to supporting members, Pocketnest provides financial institutions with in-depth, actionable insights to inform their strategy and unlock new revenue opportunities, boosting deposits, cross-selling revenue, and increasing product awareness. On average, Pocketnest increases member financial wellness by 57% and identifies millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue for credit unions. Pocketnest is available to financial institutions nationwide and is currently integrated with the CU*Answers, Lumin Digital and Nymbus banking platforms, with more integrations launching soon. Discover more at pocketnest.com.

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., Reseda Group is a wholly-owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About Maps Credit Union

Maps Credit Union, headquartered in Salem, Oregon, and its wholly-owned credit union service organization, Unified Solutions, focus on building strong and innovative solutions for Maps members and for the larger credit union industry marketplace. Maps views the credit union as an incubation platform for developing unique products and technologies designed to enhance member journeys. By leveraging key partnerships with market-leading companies like Reseda, Maps and Unified Solutions hope to make member engagement more meaningful and relevant. To learn more visit mapscu.com.

About Pocketnest

Pocketnest is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships—while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards. Visit pocketnest.com to learn more.

