Reserve Cup Returns to Spain, Expanding Format with Women's Division

Reserve Padel's Flagship Tournament Heads to Spain, June 18-20, as Second Stop of 2026 Series Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates

MARBELLA, Spain, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reserve Cup, the flagship tournament by Reserve Padel, will return to Spain's Costa del Sol from June 18–20, 2026, once again transforming the iconic Puente Romano Beach Resort into a world-class stage for elite padel competition and luxury hospitality. After making its international debut in Marbella in 2025, this year's event marks the second stop of the 2026 Reserve Cup Series, following its Miami kickoff in January, and introduces a major evolution for the tournament with the addition of a women's division, further expanding the competition and elevating the global profile of the sport.

Led by Reserve Padel Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, alongside Honorary Chairman Jimmy Butler, Reserve Cup has quickly become one of the most prestigious and culturally relevant events in professional padel, blending elite sport with world-class hospitality, entertainment, and lifestyle. Following a landmark 2025 event that established Marbella as a premier international destination for Reserve Cup, the 2026 tournament will once again bring together the world's top-ranked players and an international audience for three days of high-stakes competition.

Set against the Mediterranean backdrop of Puente Romano – long considered one of the sport's most historic destinations and home to one of Spain's original padel clubs – the 2026 tournament introduces an expanded format for the first time. Two elite men's teams, made up of 12 of the world's top-ranked players – including Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Miguel Yanguas, Coki Nieto, and Javi Garrido – will compete across six matches per day across the tournament.

New this year, Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates will also feature a standalone women's competition, with six of the world's top players split into two teams of three. The women will compete in one match per day – opening each day of play across three total matches – with confirmed players including World No. 1 Delfi Brea, Bea Gonzalez, Marta Ortega Gallego, and Alejandra Salazar. Competing independently from the men's draw, the women's division will have its own prize purse with the same rotating team format in place.

"Reserve Cup has always been an extension of what we're building with Reserve Padel," said Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve. "It's a platform to showcase the sport at its highest level while bringing that vision to life on a global stage. What we saw in Marbella last year was incredible, and this year we're building on that momentum with a more dynamic format, including the addition of a women's division. The level of talent across both fields is among the best in the world, and it raises the competition across the board, making this our most exciting edition yet."

"I've been part of Reserve Cup since the beginning, and it's just fun to see how much it's grown," said Jimmy Butler. "From Miami to Marbella, it keeps leveling up. At the end of the day, I'm all about competition, and this brings out the best of it. Watching it grow and keep building has been dope, but for me, it's always about the level of play. You've got some of the best in the world going at it – it doesn't get much better than that."

"It's really special to be part of the first women's draw at Reserve Cup," said Delfi Brea. "It's a great step for the tournament and for the sport. You can already feel how big this event is, and being able to compete here in Marbella alongside the best makes it even more exciting."

Sierra Blanca Estates strengthens its ties with the Reserve Cup Marbella this year as the tournament's Presenting Partner, further solidifying a collaboration that began with the Reserve Cup's first international edition in Marbella last year.

"After experiencing the Reserve Cup, both in Marbella and in Miami, it was very difficult for us not to continue being part of this project," said Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of Sierra Blanca Estates. "Last year's Marbella edition was, honestly, one of the highest-level and highest-quality sporting events to have taken place in the city in a long time, not only because of the sporting standard, but also because of everything that was generated around the tournament."

Beyond the matches, Reserve Cup Marbella will deliver a fully immersive experience, featuring elevated VIP hospitality, curated culinary programming, premium viewing, and exclusive brand activations. Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates is supported by key partners, including UBS, Moncayo Golf & Ocean Club, Playtomic, Discovery Land Company, Puente Romano Hotel, Diputación de Málaga, Junta de Andalucía, and the City of Marbella.

"Marbella is proud, once again, to host the Reserve Cup and to welcome the world's best players to the Costa del Sol," said the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz. "Events such as this reinforce our position as a leading international destination for sport, tourism and hospitality. We are particularly pleased to see the tournament's continued growth and its return to Marbella this year, which brings great energy and visibility to the city. We would like to thank the organizers for their efforts in bringing this tournament back to the city, and we encourage fans of the sport not to miss this spectacular event, which will become a fixture in our calendar."

The 2026 Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates will be broadcast to a global audience through a strategic network of leading media partners. In Spain, the tournament will air on Mediaset España via its Infinity platform, bringing the action to a wide domestic audience, while DAZN will provide worldwide coverage. In South America, fans in Argentina and Chile can tune in through ESPN and Disney+, ensuring comprehensive regional access and further amplifying the tournament's international reach. For the latest broadcast information and where to watch live, follow Reserve Cup Series on Instagram (@reservecupseries) for daily updates.

Tickets are available exclusively via Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.es/artist/reserve-cup-marbella-entradas/1409474, with both three-day packages and single-day tickets available for purchase. For more information, please visit www.reservecup.com.

About Reserve : Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand's services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, launching exclusive apparel and padel accessories, and organizing signature events like the annual "Reserve Cup," which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance—catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S and beyond.

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SOURCE Reserve Cup Series