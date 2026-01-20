Reserve Cup Miami 2026 Announces Team Captains: Derek Jeter and Jimmy Butler

A marquee weekend of world-class padel and Miami-level entertainment with a post match

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reserve Cup is raising the stakes once again. Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve Padel, proudly announces five-time World Series Champion and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, and Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, as official team captains for Reserve Cup Miami 2026—setting up the ultimate showdown: Team Jeter vs. Team Butler. A weekend packed with high-stakes matches, headline-making moments, the series is set to deliver three days where world-class padel meets unforgettable entertainment at Reserve Miami Seaplane Base from January 22–24, 2026.

"This year's Reserve Cup represents a meaningful step forward. From the level of competition on court to how fans experience the weekend, every element has been elevated—including an expanded and refined Reserve Fan Village that builds on last year's success. With enhanced partner activations, local food partners, and special performances, the atmosphere continues to set Reserve Cup apart. Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, and Reserve Cup remains at the center of that momentum," explains Wayne Boich.

"I'm excited to be back with Reserve Cup as a team captain, again. Wayne [Boich] has built something special, he's elevating padel with the same attention to excellence and experience that defines top-tier sports. You can feel the momentum around the game right now, and Reserve is at the center of that growth. I'm looking forward to watching, supporting the players, and being part of what's next," said Derek Jeter.

"Reserve Cup 2026 is the perfect mix of competition and passion," said Jimmy Butler. "I love padel, I love what Wayne has built, and being a captain in this event is something I really enjoy. Going up against Jeter adds another layer, but at the end of the day it's about the game, the energy, and showing up ready to compete."

The 2026 edition will once again showcase the world's top-ranked padel players, including Arturo Coello, Agustín Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Federico Chingotto, Miguel Yanguas, Javier Garrido, Javier Leal, Lucas Bergamini, Francisco Guerrero, Gonzalo Alfonso, Franco Stupaczuk, and Jon Sanz. Competing over three days for the coveted Reserve Cup trophy, athletes will compete for a share of the largest prize pool in padel history, with a total of $600,000 in prize money awarded per event.

UBS will once again join Reserve Cup Miami as the premier Official Wealth Management Partner, continuing a partnership built on shared values of excellence and innovation. As the exclusive Official Wealth Management Partner, UBS will kick off Reserve Cup Miami as the Official Host of the Opening Dinner and Draft on January 21, 2026, and play an integral role in delivering elevated, memorable experiences throughout the week. Additional partners include Hard Rock Bet, Moncayo Golf & Ocean Club, Playtomic, Sierra Blanca Estates, Discovery Land Company, Aston Martin, Laeila Tequila, Wilson, Adidas Padel and the City of Miami, each contributing custom activations that elevate the overall tournament experience.

Off the court, the Reserve Cup continues to raise the bar. The weekend will deliver standout entertainment, including the Opening Night Post-Match Party with 50 Cent presented by Hard Rock Bet on Thursday, January 22, immediately following the evening's matches. On January 24, Hard Rock Bet and The Volume will bring Colin Cowherd's podcast live to Miami ahead of the finals – further cementing the series' signature blend of sport, culture, and entertainment.

The three-day tournament is serving up an ace with an all-new food and beverage program, featuring some of Miami's most beloved restaurants and brands. Signature experiences include The Reserve Club, an elevated VIP lounge with prime court views and a curated culinary program by Groot Hospitality. In the fan village, guests will enjoy offerings from The Joyce, Miami Slice, Big Face Coffee, and Dorsia's caviar cart – a true celebration of Miami's vibrant culinary culture.

From its debut in 2024 through its rapid international expansion, the Reserve Cup has emerged as one of the most influential platforms driving padel's global rise. The 2026 Miami edition will serve as the official kickoff of the Reserve Cup Series, setting the stage for additional cities worldwide.

To find where to watch it live, check out @reservecupseries for daily updates on streaming services. Tickets are available exclusively via Dorsia at http://dorsia.com/reservecup2026 . For more information, visit www.reservecup.com .

LOCATION:

Reserve Miami Seaplane Base

1000 MacArthur Cswy, Miami, FL 33132

DATES:

Thursday January 22– Saturday, January 24, 2026

TIME:

4:30 PM - 11 PM

About Reserve : Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand's services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, launching exclusive apparel and padel accessories, and organizing signature events like the annual "Reserve Cup," which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance—catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S and beyond.

