Reserve Cup Series Announces Launch of 2026 Series in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reserve Padel today announces the return of its flagship tournament with the launch of the 2026 Reserve Cup Series — a global, multi-city competition set to redefine the sport of padel once again. Following a historic year that brought the Reserve Cup to both Miami and internationally for the first time to Marbella, the 2026 season will kick off in Miami at Reserve Miami Seaplane Base, from January 22-24, before expanding to additional national and international destinations to be announced in the coming months.

The iconic Reserve Miami Seaplane Base (1000 MacArthur Cswy, Miami, FL 33132) will once again transform into a world-class padel arena as the world's top players, celebrities, and fans converge for an action-packed three days of sport, luxury, and entertainment.

Led by Reserve Padel Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, alongside Honorary Chairman Jimmy Butler, the Reserve Cup has become the ultimate intersection of athletic excellence and lifestyle culture and is recognized as one of the most prestigious events in professional padel.

"The momentum behind padel is unlike anything we've seen in recent years, and the Reserve Cup has become a driving force in that growth," said Wayne Boich. "The 2026 Series represents the next chapter—bigger stages, more cities, and new opportunities to showcase the world's best athletes. Our mission has always been to elevate padel on a world stage, and with a new competitive format, and the largest prize pool in the sport's history, this season is a testament to how far the sport has come—and where it's heading."

"If you think you've seen padel before, you haven't seen anything like the Reserve Cup," said Jimmy Butler. "It's incredible to see padel growing the way it is—not just in the U.S., but everywhere, and the Reserve Cup is proof of how global this sport has become. Miami's about to turn it up for this 2026 series."

The 2026 Series will feature the largest prize pool in padel history, as well as two elite teams led by star captains. The roster includes some of the top-ranked padel players in the world, with confirmed participants Arturo Coello, Agustín Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Coki Nieto, Miguel Yanguas, and more. With high-octane matches, electrifying atmospheres, and a global audience, Reserve Cup Miami continues to redefine what a sporting event can be.

Beyond the court, guests will enjoy exclusive hospitality experiences, including the return of The Reserve Club – a VIP lounge overlooking the Bay with world-class cuisine – and a Food & Beverage Pavilion showcasing local Miami favorites.

From its debut in 2024 to its international expansion in 2025, the Reserve Cup has become a cultural phenomenon, driving padel's explosive growth across the U.S. and abroad. The 2026 Miami edition will serve as both a celebration and culmination of that momentum, bringing together athletes, brands, and fans from around the world to mark a defining moment in the sport's evolution and kick off the 2026 Reserve Cup Series.

The 2025 Reserve Cup Miami drew an impressive roster of attendees, including Derek and Hannah Jeter, Andrew Schulz, Zac Efron, Nick Bosa, Rony Seikaly, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Gianluca Vacchi, Claire Holt, Francis Suarez, and Adewale Ogunleye.

Tickets will be exclusively available for purchase on http://dorsia.com/reservecup2026 . For more information, please visit www.reservecup.com .

About Reserve : Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand's services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, launching exclusive apparel and padel accessories, and organizing signature events like the annual "Reserve Cup," which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance—catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S and beyond.

